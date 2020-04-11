It was be a pleasant Easter to open up the windows, put on the pastels and enjoy the holiday, however you can, if you do.
Conditions will then turn south in a hurry Sunday night and for Monday. Significant wind damage will be possible.
Let’s start with the positives, and that will be Sunday. We’ll have some peeks of sunshine and temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s quickly during the morning. By noon, we should be in the 60s on the mainland, and we’ll go into pastel clothing-approved weather. On a southwesterly wind, highs will be in the upper 60s on the mainland, with low 60s in Atlantic City, where it would have been a great afternoon for the Easter Best Dressed Contest.
Clouds will increase during the afternoon, a sign of things to come. High pressure will slip further offshore. Meanwhile, a powerful storm system will move through the Deep South. The risk for a tornado outbreak is high there, and don’t be surprised to see devastating images come in during the day.
That will move from the Deep South toward us, though with less juice to it. Sunday evening will be mild, only dropping into the 50s. We’ll then stay steady there overnight, as rain develops between 1 and 3 a.m. Monday.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five categories to distinguish them…
No severe weather will be with this, but it’ll be a soaker with a few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. This is associated with a warm front and once that passes around 8 a.m, we’ll jump well into the 60s.
From there, it will be a boom-or-bust scenario. The ingredients for another severe weather outbreak will be there between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. In fact, they will be higher than they were Thursday. Damaging winds and power outages will be possible. Winds about 2,500 feet high will be screaming at 75-85 mph, and it will just take a line of heavy rain or storms to bring it down.
There is also a risk for weak tornadoes Monday. Winds will turn with height, known as shear. We’ll keep an eye out. Unlike Thursday, hail does not look likely, but flooded roadways from the rain will be possible.
There is a cliffhanger with this, though. There is no guarantee a line develops here. It may stay to the south as the air stays stable at the surface. We’ll need to “break the cap,” as we say in the weather world, to have the severe weather risk.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
All of that being said, prepare for severe weather Monday, but we’ll need to tighten up the forecast in the next column.
Even if we don’t get severe weather, the winds will still be a problem.
After 2 p.m., downed tree limbs, power outages and tossed loose objects will threaten, as a few showers will remain. A high wind watch will be in effect Monday. Gusts outside of the storms will be 50-60 mph out of the south. Keep your loose objects secure.
Temperatures on the strong south wind will near 70 degrees on the mainland, slightly cooler at the shore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.