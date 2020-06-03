The Storm Prediction Center confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a derecho did indeed happen in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. According to the National Weather Service, a derecho is when wind damage, with speeds at least 58 mph, are seen in a swath of 250 miles. 3 people in Pennsylvania passed away from injuries due to wind damage from the derecho.

Wind damage has been seen from near Oil City, Pennsylvania, to Long Beach Island, a swath of approximately 300 miles. However, the first reported wind gusts over 58 mph was just outside Harrisburg, PA, about 150 miles away. 

Damage reports June 3

Severe wind gust reports and locations of known wind damage as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the first derecho to hit the region since the 2012 one, that brought widespread damage and power outages to the region. 

What the 2012 derecho storm taught South Jersey

