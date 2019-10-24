Barnegat Light Mostly Sunny Sand Dunes

Friday will continue the streak of bright, mild days and crisp, cool nights. At least part of the weekend will be like that, too, but a storm system will inevitably bring some soggy weather.

High pressure will continue, which will slow down a cold front that will again sit in the Midwest. Morning temperatures will also again be scattered all over the thermometer.

Brigantine and the shore will be in the low 50s, much of the mainland will sit in the low 40s and a few rural spots will dip into the 30s. So it’s either jacket or sweater weather, depending on where you are.

Otherwise, expect the same conditions as Thursday for the most part. We’ll have temperatures at or a bit above average, in the mid- to upper 60s. We’ll be loaded with sunshine again, and the winds will stay on the lighter side.

Friday evening will be a comfortable one for high school football, the corn maze or a campfire. Temperatures will fall through the comfortable 60s and 50s during the evening.

Clouds will build in at night, with a cold front so we’ll have a slightly milder day. No rain will be expected. By Saturday morning, expect lows in the mid-40s on the mainland to low 50s at the shore.

Confidence is now high on a dry Saturday for South Jersey. In fact, high pressure will be parked just to our north for much of the day. While the impending storm system to our south will bring cloud cover, it’ll be fairly nice to be out and about. Afternoon highs will be right on target for this time of year.

High pressure will slip away, though, and there will be a few rain showers to contend with Saturday evening ahead of a warm front. Carry the umbrella, but I doubt everyone will have to use it. Overnight, dry weather will be had as we wait for the cold front to pass through. Lows will be mild, in the low to mid-50s.

The first few hours of Sunday look rain-free on a humidifying southerly wind. Then, between 9 a.m. and noon, rain will break out. Rain will continue for a few hours during the day but should move away by 2 to 5 p.m. We’ll then clear out pretty quickly.

Rainfall totals look to be 0.25 to 0.50 inches. The rain will be important as we pull out of moderate drought, which was confirmed with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. At the current time, only far western Cumberland (west of Bridgeton) and parts of Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties are in drought stage in South Jersey. Most of the rest of the area, save southern Ocean and part of Atlantic counties, are in “abnormally dry” conditions, not as severe.

Looking ahead, a potent storm system will strike with rain and wind between next Wednesday and Friday. Before that, though, enjoy warm weather and plentiful sunshine.

