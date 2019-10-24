Friday will continue the streak of bright, mild days and crisp, cool nights. At least part of the weekend will be like that, too, but a storm system will inevitably bring some soggy weather.
High pressure will continue, which will slow down a cold front that will again sit in the Midwest. Morning temperatures will also again be scattered all over the thermometer.
Brigantine and the shore will be in the low 50s, much of the mainland will sit in the low 40s and a few rural spots will dip into the 30s. So it’s either jacket or sweater weather, depending on where you are.
Otherwise, expect the same conditions as Thursday for the most part. We’ll have temperatures at or a bit above average, in the mid- to upper 60s. We’ll be loaded with sunshine again, and the winds will stay on the lighter side.
Friday evening will be a comfortable one for high school football, the corn maze or a campfire. Temperatures will fall through the comfortable 60s and 50s during the evening.
Clouds will build in at night, with a cold front so we’ll have a slightly milder day. No rain will be expected. By Saturday morning, expect lows in the mid-40s on the mainland to low 50s at the shore.
Confidence is now high on a dry Saturday for South Jersey. In fact, high pressure will be parked just to our north for much of the day. While the impending storm system to our south will bring cloud cover, it’ll be fairly nice to be out and about. Afternoon highs will be right on target for this time of year.
High pressure will slip away, though, and there will be a few rain showers to contend with Saturday evening ahead of a warm front. Carry the umbrella, but I doubt everyone will have to use it. Overnight, dry weather will be had as we wait for the cold front to pass through. Lows will be mild, in the low to mid-50s.
The first few hours of Sunday look rain-free on a humidifying southerly wind. Then, between 9 a.m. and noon, rain will break out. Rain will continue for a few hours during the day but should move away by 2 to 5 p.m. We’ll then clear out pretty quickly.
Rainfall totals look to be 0.25 to 0.50 inches. The rain will be important as we pull out of moderate drought, which was confirmed with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. At the current time, only far western Cumberland (west of Bridgeton) and parts of Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties are in drought stage in South Jersey. Most of the rest of the area, save southern Ocean and part of Atlantic counties, are in “abnormally dry” conditions, not as severe.
Looking ahead, a potent storm system will strike with rain and wind between next Wednesday and Friday. Before that, though, enjoy warm weather and plentiful sunshine.
Parts of South Jersey are in a moderate drought
Three rounds of rain since the last drought update, two of them above an inch at Atlantic City International Airport, has pulled most of the region out of drought
The amount of New Jersey residents in drought as of the Oct. 22 update, which comes out on Oct. 24, is 18.27 percent. Last week, it was around 37 percent. In South Jersey, drought stage is now only present in southern parts of Camden County, all of Gloucester County, most of Salem County as well as the far western part of Cumberland County, mainly west of Bridgeton.
Abnormally dry conditions over spread most of the rest of South Jersey, with the exception of southern Ocean County, eastern Burlington and a small part of Atlantic County.
Drought conditions range from abnormally dry, classified as D0, all the way to Exceptional Drought, D4. Here are the threat levels, along with their meaning.
Abnormally Dry - D0
This stage either means the region will go into drought if rain does not come, or will come out of drought.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, Abnormally Dry conditions bring:
Delayed planting and stunted crop growth
An elevated fire danger
Lawns that brown early, along with wilted gardens
A decline in surface water levels
Abnormally Dry conditions can reasonably be expected every 3 to 5 years, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.
Moderate Drought - D1
This is the first official drought category, which occurs every 5 to 10 years, on average, according to Robinson. During this time:
Irrigation use increases
Hay and grain yields are lower than normal
Honey production declines
Wildfires and ground fires increase
Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed
Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.
Severe Drought - D2
Severe drought is when day to day impacts are felt by the general population. This occurs every 10 to 20 years, on average, said Robinson. This includes:
Outdoor water restrictions are implemented
Warnings are issued on outdoor burns
Water quality is poor
Golf courses conserve water
Crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size
Producers begin feeding cattle
Poor air quality
Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects
Fish kills occur
Extreme Drought - D3
Extreme drought brings increased strain on resources in the area, including:
Widespread crop loss
Stressed Christmas trees
Wells that run dry
Increased business from well drillers
Wildlife disease outbreak
Extremely reduced flow to ceased flow of water
Warm river temperatures
Extreme drought is rare in New Jersey and occurs every 20 to 50 years on average, according to Robinson.
Exceptional Drought - D4
Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).
During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.
