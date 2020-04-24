Saturday will be a dry day sandwiched between the Thursday-night-to-Friday rainmaker and another one that will begin early Sunday and take us through the start of the new week.
First off, to recap Friday. Rainfall was abundant, with everywhere seeing between 1 and 2 inches of rain. The highest totals were seen in a strip that ran from about Maurice River Township to Upper Township to Brigantine. I believe the forecast went pretty well, though I should have put the start time at a couple hours earlier.
Starting Monday, the main New Jersey weather radar is expected to go down for approximately …
As we go into Saturday morning, temperatures will start in the low 40s on the mainland, with upper 40s at the shore. Areas of fog will be around. However, there will be peeks of sunshine.
Saturday will be a dry day, gobbling up as much high pressure in the Deep South as possible. Any outdoor exercise or home projects will be good. You’ll just need a light jacket. High temperatures will be 55-60 degrees, about 5 degrees below average.
Clouds will build during the afternoon. Then, during the evening, they’ll thicken, as winds turn toward the east and then southeast. Temperatures will fall very slowly, as the near 50-degree ocean waters come ashore.
Another low-pressure system is slated to bring a big shot of rain and then go to intervals of rain Sunday. Rain will start 11 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, as winds strengthen out of the southeast. A wind-swept rain will then fall overnight. Pockets of roadway flooding will be possible, as well as stream and creek flooding. Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 40s.
The pouring rain will continue until 9 to 11 a.m. Then, we get into those intervals of rain instead. The center of low pressure will track to our south. If you were hoping for at least a warm rain, we won’t get it, unfortunately. Wind direction will stay southeasterly, keeping temperatures in the 50s all day. A warm front will sit in the Delmarva, where places will pop into the 70s.
So the scattered bands of rain will last all day long. It’ll be a good day, and another reason to not leave the house.
The rain won’t be over yet. The back side of the system will lug on through. While the backside of the Friday system just brought mist and clouds, this one looks to bring light rain.
That rain will ping against the windows all night long. Monday morning will continue to see rain, too. Finally, northwest winds will pump dry air in, ending the rain by noon.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will occur again. We will also have to worry about coastal flooding, too. Minor stage flooding will likely occur during the Sunday night high tide, with the rain likely helping to bring those areas of roadway flooding. Move your cars up if you need to.
The rest of the Monday will see clouds, with p.m. highs near 60.
