Make way for a dry Sunday with extra cloud cover in the morning.
While a few clouds will linger all day, the sky reveals sunshine, too.
This partly sunny Sunday will have seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-40s — appropriate, but chilly.
Monday will begin mild and mainly cloudy. South Jersey will not be spared from the incoming moisture New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s.
So, there exists a trade-off: warmer air for rain. Not the greatest, but let’s take it.
Moist and mild air will work its way in throughout Monday. The flow is a result of low pressure navigating across the Great Lakes into New England, having come from the Mississippi River Valley early Monday. A southeast to southwest flow of moisture develops over the region, allowing temperatures to increase accompanied by rainfall.
Rain will develop in the early afternoon Monday. Showers will continue into the evening and night. There will be moments of dry weather interspersed with these showers. Nevertheless, bring an umbrella for the countdown to 2019.
This rainy Monday will last into the overnight hours. Showers will continue until Tuesday morning.
Passing showers Tuesday morning will fall early and move out for a mostly cloudy day. It will be a breezy New Year’s Day, and peeps of sunshine also are on the horizon.
The low-pressure system responsible for the precipitation Monday into Tuesday will pull a cold front through the region. The cold air will stop the rain Tuesday, yet temperatures still reach above 60. The cold air lags behind the front, so enjoy the downright warm air for winter’s standards.
Wednesday will cool down significantly. Finally, steady dry air is in play due to high-pressure influence. Lows get down to the upper 20s.
Thursday stays cloudy and chilly. A storm developing to the south of the region should not affect South Jersey.
Friday, clouds cannot seem to take a hint. Again, the sun is masked by banded cloud cover. Temperatures will rise a few degrees, still remaining pretty cool.
Looking ahead, next weekend brings sunny skies for Saturday, possibly warming to near 50 for the daytime high.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.