Mother Nature must not have liked her Mother’s Day gifts from her children in South Jersey, because a raw, wet and windy pair of days will turn up Sunday and Monday. We’ll watch for coastal flooding, too.
The rain from Saturday night will continue into Sunday morning. A warm front will sit just to our south. Rain usually focuses north of there, and that’s exactly where we will be.
In terms of how intense it will be and its coverage, I believe the wettest periods will be during the midday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside of there, it will be more showery but not enough to enjoy the outdoors. Between 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain will be likely. As a result, areas of roadway flooding will be likely.
A stiff east to northeast wind will blow between 15-25 mph. Temperatures for the day will be right around the low to mid-50s. Overall, it’ll be a raw day, but one that can be warmed by the heart of mom.
Sunday evening should wind up mostly dry, perhaps good news for those traveling. Overnight, I do expect showers to come back into the forecast, though I don’t believe it will be widespread. The more important issue may be the coastal flooding, which will occur before dawn Monday. Minor flood stage is expected. Move your cars and make sure not to drive through the flooded waters, as it will corrode your car.
Monday will be nearly the same. Winds will still be on shore, temperatures will still be raw, in the mid- to upper 50s. Rain will fall. Scattered showers will be present throughout the day, but a solid period of rain will likely fall somewhere in there. I think Monday will wind up slightly drier than Sunday but still keep it in washout territory.
Coastal flooding will continue with the Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning high tides. Minor flood stage should be the case. However, given the strong onshore winds for a long period of time, I wouldn’t be surprised to see moderate flood stage in some back bays when you add the rain to the tides.
Rain will taper off Monday night, as the front moves away, as well as the areas of surface low pressure. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with sporadic showers. If you have outdoor plans, you can likely keep them, as long as they’re not extremely sensitive to rain. Temperatures remain chilly under an upper-level low pressure, hovering around 55-60 degrees.
Finally, a Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there. Your commitment and dedication to those around you are never thanked enough. Enjoy your day.
