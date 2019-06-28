Heat and humidity will continuously be on the rise Saturday. Temperatures will likely exceed 90 degrees by midday. High temperatures are expected to hit 93 degrees on the mainland and 86 at the shore. Heat indices, or what it actually feels like outside, will flirt with nearly 100 degrees due to the combination of temperature and humidity.
A crossing cold front Saturday afternoon will deliver thunderstorms. Heavier thunderstorms are likely. Expect storms to begin around 5 p.m. and last into the night.
A few showers could still be ongoing in spots during the overnight hours.
Thunderstorms during this time frame Saturday evening will be intermittent, so it is not necessary to cancel all plans entirely. Just be sure to move indoors when the lightning fires up and downpours move through. South Jersey will be in a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday.
Be advised these storms could produce damaging winds and even some flooding concerns.
Low temperatures Saturday night will be in the mid-70s.
Drier conditions will prevail Sunday morning. Gusty winds throughout the day could be over 25 mph, with sustained winds around 15 mph. Though it’ll be windy, skies will be mostly sunny. However, thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon will be a slight possibility. This is looking to be minimal, and outdoor plans should be safe.
Sunday will be less hot and humid and fortunately much cooler, with lows in the mid-60s on Sunday night.
If a little less humidity and heat is not that noticeable Sunday, it surely will be Monday. Highs are seasonably in the low to mid-80s, and in the mid-70s at the coast.
A quick turnaround is in store as Tuesday already looks to ramp up the heat and humidity. Highs for the day could soar to 90. A few more clouds may work their way in, but the area will remain mostly dry.
Wednesday and Thursday will stay sticky, but temperatures are likely to be just below 90.
