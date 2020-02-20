Friday will be colder than Thursday, but brighter as well. The sunny weather will then hold into the weekend, as the thermometer climbs higher.
It’ll be a fairly chilly start to the day Friday morning, ranging from the low 20s in Shiloh and inland areas to the upper 20s in Surf City and the shore.
Unlike Thursday, we’ll start off the day with a good amount of the sunshine.
The amount of sunshine will increase as the day goes on, but so will the cold air. Winds, both at the surface and aloft, will be from the northwest, and as you could imagine, that means cold air.
So we’ll have high temperatures at or just above freezing for the day — jacket and scarf weather, for sure.
This will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of year and pretty similar to last Friday’s temperatures.
The saving grace will be the sun, which isn’t so weak anymore. Two months past the winter solstice gives a little pep to it, so it won’t feel as bad in the sun.
It will be another frigid Friday night, similar to last week’s.
The combination of the clear sky, light winds and low dew points will promote radiational cooling, where the heat from the day can escape straight into space easily.
We’ll fall into the 20s shortly after dark. After midnight, we’ll be in the teens on the mainland, with mid-teens by the time we wake up Saturday morning.
The shore will be in the mid-20s.
However, winds will turn to the west Saturday, and then the southwest Sunday, cutting off our supply of cold air.
The result will be two very similar days. Expect plenty of dry air, clear sky and light winds. It’ll be perfect for tackling an outdoor project, or finally getting outdoor exercise if you’ve had a long week at work inside. Highs will range from 50-55 degrees on the mainland.
The shore will be a little chillier, though, in the upper 40s.
Our warmest day of the forecast should actually be Monday as air continues to pour in from the southwest. Everywhere should be in the 50s, with the mainland challenging 60-degree readings. Similar to Thursday, a high layer of clouds will be overhead.
From there, we’ll have a familiar setup, one that will please those who don’t like the snow. We’ll have a rain storm at some point between Monday night and Tuesday.
Low pressure will cut up from the Southern Plains and into the Great Lakes states, putting us on the eastern, or warm side, of the storm. With the rain will come 50s for highs and a strong southeasterly wind.
With the new moon Monday, it is possible that coastal flooding could accompany the rain during the day.
Huntsville, Alabama
0.7 inches has fallen. They're below average too, though. They usually see 1.4 inches so deep into the winter.
Richmond, Virgina
A whole inch of snow has graced the capital of the Old Dominion. John Boyer, Meteorologist at our sister company, the Richmond Times Dispatch, is likely yearning for more snow, too.
Paducah, Kentucky
1.2 inches has fallen in the Jackson Purchase region of Kentucky. While they average less snow than South Jersey (around 9 inches), their average winter temperatures are about the same.
January highs are in the mid-40s, with lows in the mid-20s. At A.C. Airport, low 40s for highs and mid-20s for lows are average.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Roanoke, Virgina
1.6 inches has fallen in the major Shenandoah Valley city. According to On The Snow, most trails are open in the region's ski resorts.
Bristol, Tennessee
2.4 inches is the mark in this Tennessee city, tucked in the far northeastern corner. The NASCAR Race at Bristol Motor Speedway won't be until April 5, plenty of time for all of that snow to melt.
Knoxville, Tennesse
McGhee Tyson Airport, located just outside of town, has seen 3 inches flat of snow.
Louisville, Kentucky
Keeping in the Bluegrass state, Louisville is eons away from A.C. International Airport, with 3.1 inches of snow.
Jackson, Kentucky
This rural, eastern Kentucky town has seen 5.1 inches of snow. In fairness, they do average more snow than South Jersey in a given year, but it's in the South, so it counts.
