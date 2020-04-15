Though some of us may have more free time on our hands, planting a garden will have to be held off for a couple of days in most places.
A pair of frosty mornings are on tap Thursday and Friday, as a cool, dry arctic airmass continues overhead.
Pockets of frost in the Pine Barrens will exist through about 9 a.m. Low temperatures will bottom out at or just above freezing. Along the Garden State Parkway corridor on the mainland, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s, rising to near 40 at the shore. Plenty of sunshine will prevail.
Despite the very mild winter, that has not translated into sustained long periods of warm weather during April. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, our average last temperature at or below 32 is April 24 at Atlantic City International Airport and April 11 in Upper Deerfield Township. In short, nothing unusual for us.
That cool start will continue into the afternoon. Cool high pressure will be in store. Temperatures, despite the strong April sun, will only rise into the low 50s again, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Keep a light jacket on. Winds around 15 mph from the northwest will bring a little extra chill to the air.
It might even be winter jacket weather if you need to travel to work at night. Temperatures will fall quickly into the 40s during the evening. Overnight, we’ll slide into the 30s on the mainland and to around 40 at the shore.
Given the mainly clear sky, light winds and dew points around 20 degrees, I believe we will drop to around 30 in the Pine Barrens. That parkway corridor will hold at or just above 32 with the shore around 40 as the sun rises Friday. Protect your plants if you have already started growing them.
Friday will start off with plentiful morning sunshine. Then, clouds will build in for the afternoon. However, we will stay dry. Southwesterly winds will pump up temperatures to more seasonable levels, staying just shy of 60 degrees.
Rain will begin between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday. A low-pressure system will cut to the northwest of us. The warm front won’t bring any rain, as that will pass Friday afternoon. However, the cold front will bring showers.
Showers will continue through the overnight hours. It’ll be a milder one, with lows in the low to mid-40s.
The rest of the weekend will then be mostly dry. Showers will end by late morning Saturday. Rainfall totals will be under a quarter of an inch. Incoming high pressure from the Midwest will build in, and we’ll see some sunshine for the rest of what will be a comfortable day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s.
Sunday will be dry, too. Southerly winds will put afternoon highs in the 60s everywhere. Rain will fall Sunday night from a developing nor’easter.
