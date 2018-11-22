Canada doesn’t celebrate American Thanksgiving, but our neighbor to the north sure want its presence known. One of the coldest Thanksgivings on record ever in South Jersey will likely have a prominent seat at the dinner table Thursday.
A potent high-pressure system, straight from the arctic, will drop into South Jersey on our holiday morning. The turkey trots and high school football games will be a shock to many of our systems. We have seen cold days before, but nothing like this. Under the weak November sun, temperatures will slowly rise through the 20s. Winds do look a little calmer than previously thought. However, wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s will be common.
As we go into the afternoon, the heart of the cold air will be overhead. The sun will still warm us up, but only slightly. Afternoon highs for the holiday? Around freezing for most. However, do note that the high temperature already was likely set at midnight, when it was 36 degrees. Therefore, record minimum high temperatures will not be broken for either Nov. 22 or for all Thanksgivings on record.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Looking at the numbers, the frozen turkey will live on, but the…
Temperatures will free fall Thursday night, aided by a calm wind and clear sky. If you will be doing late night or early morning Black Friday shopping, wear extra layers. Lows early Friday morning will be in the teens for most, and by that I mean the lows teens. The shore, aided by the mild ocean, will rise to about 20.
We’ll keep the plentiful sunshine in for the day Friday. As the brunt of the frigid air moves out, highs will begin their rebound. Still, topping out in the upper 30s still makes it feel like last-minute holiday shopping weather rather than Black Friday.
Temperatures will then climb overnight as the winds flip to a milder, onshore flow. Saturday will start with early sunshine but clouds quickly fill in ahead of our next system. We will catch the rainy outer fringe of a coastal storm Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Pockets of roadway flooding will be likely in the usual spots. We will need to watch for minor stage coastal flooding as well.
Finally, a very happy Thanksgiving! Please enjoy your time with friends and family. If you will be cooking, I hope there’s just a little bit of time in the madness to relax.
Even though the turkey hasn’t been put on the table yet, snow season, and the winter of 2018…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.