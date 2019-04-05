Last weekend we almost had spring, but we’ll get there this weekend. A near solid pair of days with spring in the air will be the case.
March’s tug of war between the fading winter and the rising spring may send some people spinning.
The only blip in the weekend forecast will be Saturday morning. We will still be dealing with the last bits of showers from Friday’s rain maker. A spotty shower may be around until 8 a.m. At the shore one could linger through the morning. Again, though, it may happen, and these will be weak threats. Most people will likely just have a gray start, with temperatures around 50 degrees (very mild for this time of the year).
As the system pulls away, the sunshine will come out to play. By midday, we should see a mix of sun and clouds, and that will continue for the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s — a pleasant day — on the mainland. We have Girls’ Weekend going on in Ocean City and Sea Isle City. Whether you will be walking between shops, out doing yoga or celebrating with your favorite beverage, it will be in the upper 50s, which will not be bad. Just bring a light jacket.
Saturday night will be mainly clear. It will be a little bit of an interesting night, weather-wise. The clear sky and light winds, in conjunction with ocean temperatures tells me that the mainland should be much cooler than the shore. However, both places should be 40-45 degrees (I’ll spare you the details). Saturday evening will be pleasant.
Sunday will then see a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. That extra daylight will make the difference for many’s temperatures during the afternoon. It’ll be T-shirt weather in Bridgeton and on the mainland, with highs near 70! A light east wind will keep the shores in the upper 50s. Either way, not bad. Ocean City and Sea Isle will be around here, too. Spring cleaning, yard sales or getting the yard ready will be nearly perfect.
That will change as soon as we get into the work week. We’ll waste no time bringing rain back into the equation. a warm front lifts north Sunday night. Expect a few showers to be around, and that should hang into the Monday morning rush. That should pass sometime in the morning, and we’ll turn mostly dry for the rest of the day. A breezy southwest wind around 15 mph will pop a few 70 degree readings across the area, with low 60s at the shore. Overall, I don’t believe it’ll be a washout.
That cold front will then pass some point late Monday into Tuesday morning. Rain will arrive with that, but we’ll dry out into midweek.
