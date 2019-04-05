Girls Weekend in Ocean City
Buy Now

Women shop outdoors on Asbury Avenue during the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce’s’ “Girls Weekend” event

Last weekend we almost had spring, but we’ll get there this weekend. A near solid pair of days with spring in the air will be the case.

The only blip in the weekend forecast will be Saturday morning. We will still be dealing with the last bits of showers from Friday’s rain maker. A spotty shower may be around until 8 a.m. At the shore one could linger through the morning. Again, though, it may happen, and these will be weak threats. Most people will likely just have a gray start, with temperatures around 50 degrees (very mild for this time of the year).

As the system pulls away, the sunshine will come out to play. By midday, we should see a mix of sun and clouds, and that will continue for the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s — a pleasant day — on the mainland. We have Girls’ Weekend going on in Ocean City and Sea Isle City. Whether you will be walking between shops, out doing yoga or celebrating with your favorite beverage, it will be in the upper 50s, which will not be bad. Just bring a light jacket.

Saturday night will be mainly clear. It will be a little bit of an interesting night, weather-wise. The clear sky and light winds, in conjunction with ocean temperatures tells me that the mainland should be much cooler than the shore. However, both places should be 40-45 degrees (I’ll spare you the details). Saturday evening will be pleasant.

Sunday will then see a mostly sunny sky throughout the day. That extra daylight will make the difference for many’s temperatures during the afternoon. It’ll be T-shirt weather in Bridgeton and on the mainland, with highs near 70! A light east wind will keep the shores in the upper 50s. Either way, not bad. Ocean City and Sea Isle will be around here, too. Spring cleaning, yard sales or getting the yard ready will be nearly perfect.

That will change as soon as we get into the work week. We’ll waste no time bringing rain back into the equation. a warm front lifts north Sunday night. Expect a few showers to be around, and that should hang into the Monday morning rush. That should pass sometime in the morning, and we’ll turn mostly dry for the rest of the day. A breezy southwest wind around 15 mph will pop a few 70 degree readings across the area, with low 60s at the shore. Overall, I don’t believe it’ll be a washout.

That cold front will then pass some point late Monday into Tuesday morning. Rain will arrive with that, but we’ll dry out into midweek.

Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments