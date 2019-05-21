Township of Hamilton Police Department
Township of Hamilton Police / provided

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - Eleven businesses in the Hamilton Commons shopping center were closed for about 90 minutes Tuesday afternoon because of a gas leak, the police department said.

At about 4:17 p.m., officers responded to 4231 Black Horse Pike for a punctured gas line, police said.

As a result of the gas leak, the following businesses were closed: Five Below, Maurizio’s Pizza, Pho Life, Sports Clips, Best Food in Town, Hand and Stone Massage, Sprint, Moe’s, Guitar Center, David’s Bridal and Bambu.

All businesses were back open for business by the early evening, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Responding agencies that assisted were the Cologne, Mays Landing and Cardiff fire departments, Township of Hamilton Rescue, and South Jersey Gas, police said.

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

