Question: Many years ago, my late aunt traveled to New Mexico where she was a bridesmaid when her best friend married there. As a gift from the bride, she received a handmade, 18-inch-long, unsigned sterling silver pendant necklace. The pendant hangs on a sterling chain and is comprised of a series of shaped turquoise stones in a figural bezel setting that resembles a Hopi Kachina dancer. Aunt Linda seldom wore the necklace, but I always admired it and am delighted to have inherited it. I hope you will be able to tell me something about it and its value. — H.P., Wildwood
Answer: Based on the information you provided, your jewelry appears to have been created by a Zuni, an American Indian member of a Pueblo Indian people located in Western New Mexico.
Zuni artisans are especially renowned for their inlaid jewelry consisting of multiple stones, mostly turquoise, coral, lapis lazuli or malachite, that have been polished until they are flat, shaped stones. The pieces are then soldered together to form an image on a shaped silver backing plate.
Although the most common Zuni jewelry items once were small animal carvings related to religious or ceremonial purposes, subject matter is no longer limited to spiritual designs.
Prices paid for Zuni jewelry like yours recently ranged from $145 to $270.
Question: Last year, I attended a house sale where, among many old toys offered, were several Kewpie dolls. Although I was never interested in them before, one Kewpie “spoke” to me. It is a small bisque Kewpie boy with a little black kitten stretched across his lap. The 3½-inch-high figure is numbered “4845” and marked with a “C” surrounded by a circle. Thank you in advance for anything you can tell me about this charming old toy. — L.N., Delran
Answer: Kewpies, a brand of dolls and figures, were introduced by cartoonist Rose O’Neill (1874-1944) as illustrated characters in her Ladies Home Journal early 1900s comic strips. Their adventures also were published as two-sided Kewpie Kutouts paper dolls from 1912 by the Ladies Home Journal, Good Housekeeping and Woman’s Companion magazines.
Immediate hits, O’Neill’s elves resembled angel children complete with potbellies, big round eyes, star-shaped hands and peaked-top hair.
Within a few years, her sought-after baby cupids were appearing as German bisque dolls that became very popular during the early 20th century.
Eventually created from bisque, paper, celluloid, composition, cloth, hard plastic, vinyl and plush, Kewpies presently are considered among the most successful dolls ever made.
Your circa 1913, model 4845 Kewpie Action line boy with a black kitten on his lap is a German bisque item made from 1912 to 1915. Composition and celluloid versions were created and sold from 1916 through the 1930s. The “C” in a circle mark is copyright identification.
Although Kewpie collectors were paying as much as $750 for a Kewpie like yours in 1996, one recently sold for $87.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
