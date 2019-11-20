We had a little sun Tuesday, and a decent amount Wednesday, but Thursday will be the day the sun shines brightly in South Jersey. However, clouds will roll back in for the weekend as two rounds of rain enter the equation.
We’ll start off Thursday in the mid-30s on the mainland to around 40 in Avalon. For once, we’ll wake up to sunshine, and a good amount of it, something we caught a glimpse of Wednesday afternoon.
High pressure will dominate the day, and that will keep the dense cloud cover away. Temperatures will be spot on seasonable for this time of the year, in the low 50s.
Thursday night will be a quiet one across the area. Winds will blow from the southwest, and temperatures should actually bottom out before midnight, in the 40-45 degree range, before steadying out.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
An upper level cold front will pass early Friday. You won’t notice much other than increased cloud cover. What you will notice will be the milder temperatures. Under a mostly cloudy sky and west winds that gust to 30 mph during the afternoon, highs will sit right around 60, our first above-average high temperatures since Nov. 12. Enjoy the warmth.
NovembER has been feeling like DecembER and wintER@AC_Airport gets the 🥉 , and while I didn't show it here, Milville gets the 🥈. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/INUm3eKN0q— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) November 19, 2019
Just make sure to pack an umbrella for the afternoon. Rain should fall for 1-2 hours between 1 and 5 p.m. If you will be north of the White Horse Pike, you may very likely be dry.
We’re in a funny spot. A low pressure system will move through Eastern Canada, bringing a cold front. We will barely get nicked by that. To the south will be a piece of moisture that will break off from what will be our weekend system. That will barely nick us, too.
Friday night will see a clearing sky as temperatures fall through the 50s and 40s quickly, likely getting into the 30s by midnight. Come Saturday morning, it will be around 30 on the mainland, as the shore stays in the mid-30s.
That southern storm system will bring us rain. However, I believe daytime hours Saturday will be dry. Rain should start between 6 and 9 p.m., from west to east. Carry the umbrella or rain gear if you are heading out or going to or from work Saturday night. The rain will end around sunrise, between 5 to 8 a.m.
The majority of your Sunday will be dry and seasonable, though likely not the brightest. I still see a mostly cloudy sky.
Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday will be dry and seasonable. A warm up will be likely Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Depending on the cold front’s arrival, we could have a mild Thanksgiving, unlike the near record cold seen on 2018’s Turkey Day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.