With the full Memorial Day weekend forecast in view, we’ll see two different weather patterns shape the region. We’ll have pleasant spring weather first, before turning more like summer going into the weekend.
The cold front that brought a few showers and storms to the state will be well offshore by sunrise Tuesday. With low pressure in New Brunswick, Canada, and high pressure in Michigan, a northwest wind will blow between the two of them. It will be breezy at times, with a sustained 15 mph wind.
The northwest wind will blow a much drier airmass into the region and keep the sky blue and bright. Dew points will be in the 40s, very comfortable. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-50s and then rise up into the mid-70s on the mainland for the afternoon. The shore should not have too much of a sea breeze, so it will be close to that temperature, as well.
Tuesday night will feel almost like a fall night. It will be cool and crisp as temperatures will quickly drop through the 60s and 50s during the evening. It will be beautiful to spend some time outside, though. Come Wednesday morning, we’ll have 40s for lows west of the Parkway, with the shore a little milder.
Wednesday will see that strong May sun shine brightly, unopposed by many clouds. We’ll have a same kind of feeling to the day. Temperatures will stay seasonable, so T-shirt and jeans weather will be great. And while some may say grilling season is a year-round thing, it will definitely be a thing Wednesday night.
A warm front will lift through on Wednesday night, which will bring clouds, but the rain should stay away. So, it’ll be a good night to let the breeze roll in.
Thursday will be our transition day from spring to summer. High pressure will slide off shore. We’ll see morning sun and then clouds thicken during the afternoon. We’ll be dry, though, with highs generally 70 to 80 degrees.
A piece of energy and low pressure system does look to dive in Thursday night. I do expect rain at times, which I’ll tighten up the timing for in Wednesday’s forecast. Do keep the potential for severe weather in the back of your mind, as a “mesoscale convective system” may come out of this.
A MCS is a large area of thunderstorms that travels in an organized group. They can develop as they drop in from the northwest over the ridge of high pressure.
Then, we’ll be in what you might consider the nicest stretch of summer, and we would just be getting started! Friday through Monday all will see a fair amount of sunshine and plenty of time to hit the beach and boardwalk, as well fill up for the summer yet again. The humidity won’t be excessively high, with temperatures 80-85 on the mainland and 70-75 at the shore.
In terms of storms, Sunday and Monday will have a few p.m. pop-up storms, but not enough to cancel any plans.
