NOTE: This article covers conditions through Friday. A separate article covering Florence's impacts in South Jersey will be issued elsewhere in The Press.
Temperatures peak as we go into mid-week, as humid and warm weather reminds of us the summer months.
Similar to Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning will start out with areas of fog. This is due to two factors. 1) An onshore fetch of winds that continues to blow in and 2) Morning low temperatures that are close to the dew points. Temperatures, and dew points, start out around or just above 70 degrees.
Fog then burns off by about 9 a.m. Following that, we will have a mostly cloudy sky. A front sits right over us during the day. The amount of sunshine will ultimately determine how much rain we have (the more sun, the more storms). However, I believe we just get into isolated showers/storms. Outdoor plans do look OK.
However, any storm that does fall has the potential to bring torrential downpours. The moisture content in the atmosphere is near the maximum we see for the middle of September. If you need flooded water, turn around don't drown.
It is not the worst day to hit the beach, though. Highs will be at or just above 80 everywhere. It will be a muggy one, with the Frizz Index staying high.
Wednesday night is then likely dry as we lose the heating of the day. Keep the air conditioning on, with lows in the low to mid-70s.
I am going with a likely dry forecast on Thursday. Hurricane Florence's influence begins to be felt as some dry air around the system gets pushed into the region. Models are showing some showers/storms, and I can't completely discount it, but I believe the story is that it's far from a washout. Highs again reach near or just above 80 degrees.
Hurricane Florence brings it fury somewhere between North Carolina and Virginia Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It has the potential to stall out (more on that in the other article) due to a large high pressure sitting somewhere in Eastern Canada. I believe that this is enough to stuff the rain away at least for one more day.
It may not look the nicest, though. Expect a cloudy sky with a southeast wind that starts to pile water up along the shores again. Highs get into the 70s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.