Monday will begin a new work week on a more comfortable note. Temperatures will be at the lowest of the week, with highs only reaching the mid-80s.
Moisture content in the air will be down, with a dry airmass moving into the area. Lessened humidity will be the best feature of Monday. Do not expect any breaks from the sun either as skies will have minimal cloud cover. Overall, Monday will be most suitable for having lunch outside or mowing the grass.
Despite how this week starts, the rest of it will become increasingly hot and humid.
Dew point temperatures will be on the rise Tuesday. Therefore, sultry air will make a return and stick around for a while, as highs for the day will closely approach 90. A few clouds will pass through, and the immediate region will stay rain free.
Tuesday will also kick off another heat wave across South Jersey.
Wednesday will offer the potential for afternoon and evening storms. Before storms take shape later in the day, partly sunny skies will prevail in the morning hours. Remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will flow into the area, delivering moisture later Wednesday into Thursday night. Heavy rainfall is possible, which could lead to flooding concerns along roadways.
Temperature and humidity levels will continuously climb toward the completely oppressive range Wednesday through Friday. Heat indices over that period may enter well into the 90s. It could feel like more than 100 degrees, especially on Wednesday and Friday.
Low temperatures from midweek until the weekend are unable to offer a reprieve from daytime heating. From the mid-70s to the upper 70s, overnight lows are extremely warm.
Spotty downpours will look favorable for Thursday. Mostly-cloudy skies and a few storms will lead to a dreary day. Heavier showers are very possible. And, the air will feel quite heavy when stepping outside.
Excessive heat Friday could be a potentially dangerous situation. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and try to keep cool by staying hydrated at all times. Air conditioners will be a nonstop necessity. Of course, hitting the beach or pool would likewise help combat this heat.
Rain will exit the region by Friday, and sunshine will be the predominant factor into Saturday.
