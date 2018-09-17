It's time for pumpkin spiced everything, sweaters and jackets, colorful foliage and, yes, the flu.
September marks the beginning of flu season, which can extend all the way through April and into May. Experts say to get the best protection against the harshest effects of the virus, people should get a vaccine shot by the end of October.
If they don’t, it’s never too late in the year to get one.
There were nearly 26,000 cases of influenza last season, according to the state Department of Health’s surveillance data. Three New Jersey children were among the 168 children nationally who died from the virus.
Flu symptoms may include fever, headaches, fatigue, coughing and muscle aches and pains. More serious complications can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration and worsening of chronic illnesses and medical conditions.
Those most at risk for suffering serious symptoms and complications are pregnant women, children, seniors and people with compromised immune systems.
Public health experts recommend everyone get a flu shot, which does not contain a live virus and therefore cannot cause the flu in someone.
“Although it cannot prevent all cases of the flu, a flu shot can reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus in combination with practicing precautions such as covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently and cleaning commonly or frequently touched items,” Patricia Diamond, Atlantic County health officer, said in a statement.
This year’s quadrivalent shots contain flu vaccines for two type A and two type B virus strains. It can take up to two weeks for flu vaccine antibodies to develop in the body.
A nasal spray vaccine, usually offered to children, will again be available this flu season following a two year-hiatus while researchers and experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention questioned its effectiveness. The nasal spray vaccine contains live virus.
Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties will hold community flu-vaccine clinics from September through October.
