Tuesday will be an extension of the wonderful, bright Monday afternoon before a powerful coastal storm makes a quick sweep through the area Wednesday.
Tuesday morning will start out in the mid-40s out in the Pine Barrens to the mid- or even upper 50s at the shore. Believe it or not average lows are in the mid-40s so even this is not chilly, but seasonable now.
High pressure will sit nearly overhead Tuesday. That means light winds and plenty of sunshine. Wonder why high pressure brings sunny weather usually? High pressure means downward motion from the top of the atmosphere to the ground. That downward motion means spreading out the air and less of a chance for water vapor to bump into each other, condensing, forming clouds and perhaps precipitation.
Anyway, afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s, also about seasonable for mid-October. It’ll be a nice day for all fall activities.
During the evening, we’ll hold with the mainly clear sky and comfortable fall weather. After midnight, clouds will begin to build in.
By Wednesday morning, we’ll be in the 50s, so a good window-open sleeping night, with a good amount of clouds.
My thoughts have not changed much on how Wednesday will play out. Between noon to 2 p.m., rain will begin. It’ll be a good shot of rain, as an “arctic” cold front (for October’s standards) merges with tropical air in the Gulf of Mexico that moves up the East Coast. They will merge around Long Island and then blossom into a powerful storm as it goes into New England. In fact, the storm should drop 24 millibars in 24 hours, also known as bombogenesis.
It’ll be a washout of an afternoon Wednesday, so move your outdoor plans if you have them. Rainfall totals look to hover around a half inch — still, a solid soaking for us. The rain will then end between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Almost immediately after the rain stops, a strong northwest wind will blow, cutting down on our temperatures. If this were January, we’d be concerned about a flash freeze of black ice on the roads. Wednesday night it’ll just help us dry out faster. Low temperatures will be in the mid-40s on the mainland and mid-50s at the shore.
Thursday will then be a breezy, cooler day, with periods of clouds and sun.
Sustained winds will be out of the northwest at 20-25 mph. More than that, gusts will be 35-45 mph throughout the day. That will be enough to snap tree branches, blow loose objects around and blow around your car, and especially your truck, on the bridges. Highs will be in the low 60s during the day.
The winds will remain elevated Thursday night, though a bit weaker. They sky will clear out overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid-40s on the mainland and around 50 at the shore.
Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky as the winds will calm. It’ll have a clear, crisp feel in the air.
Highs will only top out around 60.
