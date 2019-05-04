It was the third warmest April on record in South Jersey, but that did not mean that we went right from winter to summer.
April showers bring May flowers, but does April heat bring a May treat?
Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist said that, for what felt like the first time in years, "we had a spring" in the latest episode of the South Jersey Monthly Climate Roundup podcast. Only two days in April reach the 80s on a widespread level. On the other hand, besides the very first days of the months, so extreme cold was seen either. Frosts were hard to come by, giving the area a good start to the growing season, though Robinson said that one day came very close.
Segments in the podcast include: temperature breakdown (1:06), what's really been driving our warmth and the impact on the growing season in April (3:11), a closer look at rainfall (8:40), does the Cape May Bubble really exist? (12:57), plus the many, many hats Robinson wears (21:35).
