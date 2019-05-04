Spring fever begins today

Mason Morris (2) of Egg Harbor Township on swing at Tony Canale Park in Egg Harbor Township on Thursday which the weather was 60+ degree and the weekend should be warmer. April 12, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

It was the third warmest April on record in South Jersey, but that did not mean that we went right from winter to summer.

Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist said that, for what felt like the first time in years, "we had a spring" in the latest episode of the South Jersey Monthly Climate Roundup podcast. Only two days in April reach the 80s on a widespread level. On the other hand, besides the very first days of the months, so extreme cold was seen either. Frosts were hard to come by, giving the area a good start to the growing season, though Robinson said that one day came very close.

Finally, a spring: April 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup

Finally, a spring: April 2019 South Jersey Climate Roundup

Segments in the podcast include: temperature breakdown (1:06), what's really been driving our warmth and the impact on the growing season in April (3:11), a closer look at rainfall (8:40), does the Cape May Bubble really exist? (12:57), plus the many, many hats Robinson wears (21:35).

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments