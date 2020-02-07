Coming off what will likely be a top-10 weather event of 2020, the weekend will offer mostly benign weather, as high pressure passing through New England will dominate.
Let’s talk about Friday. More than a dozen storm reports came into the National Weather Service as of early Friday evening. That included a downed tree on Central Avenue in Hammonton, a tree down on Route 9 in Upper Township and an antenna mast downed on West Ocean Avenue in Villas.
This was all thanks to the winds. The jet stream was screaming right over South Jersey for much of the day, and a line of rain late Friday morning transferred winds down to the surface. Cape May Harbor roared to 73 mph, and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City got up to 69 mph, with gusts over 60 mph. Also part of the 60-mph club were Harvey Cedars, Fortescue, Sea Isle City and Mystic Island.
Nearly all of Somers Point was without power at one point in time, and more than 25% of Hammonton was. Atlantic City Electric restored power quickly though, and a hat tip to those out in the elements working to fix it.
So, to our forecast. Saturday will be a snooze compared to Friday. High pressure will be closer, which will weaken our winds. We’ll be between 8 and 14 mph from the northwest. We’ll start in the upper 20s in Millville and the mainland, with mid-30s at Surf City and the shore. We’ll be partly sunny to start, and you’ll notice the sun a little earlier. It will be our first pre-7 a.m. sunrise at Atlantic City International Airport.
Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-40s, spot on seasonable for this time of the year. It’ll be a good day by early February standards, for a stroll in Smithville or a day in Cape May.
Saturday evening will see cloud cover increase. However, it will be dry. Temperatures will slide into the 30s, though slowly. After midnight, we will continue to track a weak disturbance, which will carry some showers with it. High pressure to the north will dissolve much of this before it reaches the surface, though.
The result will be isolated showers after midnight until around 7 a.m., mainly south of Route 40. They will be spread apart, so I’d imagine many of you will be dry throughout this time. At the shore, any shower will be rain. On the mainland, snow may mix in. However, don’t get too excited, snow lovers: no accumulation will come from this.
Instead we’ll have a pleasant Sunday. The sunshine will come out during the day, and highs will be a bit milder than Saturday, in the 45- to 50-degree range.
There’s a few more details on how Monday will shake out. Rain showers will fall from about 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it will not be a washout.
At Atlantic City International Airport
The first full winter's worth of snowfall data goes back to 1948-1949 at A.C. Airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.
On average, 16.5 inches of snow fall, though this can be heavily influenced by just one snow storm bringing a "season's" worth of snow. Seasonal snowfall in the single digits is common, last occurring in 2016-17, but these five winters barely made a mark on the ruler.
5) 1997-98
The whole season's snow came down to one day. All 3.0 inches of snow fell on Dec. 27.
4) 2001-02
The only winter of the millennium to make the list, 2.6 inches of snow fell.
Most of it, 2.4 inches, came on Jan. 19.
3) 1949-50
Typically, two inches is the threshold where you see the plow out on the road. Even if you added this winter up, it wouldn't be enough to plow, let alone shovel. 1.6 inches was the total.
Jan. 19 is a popular date for the first snowfall in lean years. The first accumulated snowfall this season was also Jan. 19.
2) 1994-95
Second places gets you under an inch for seasonal totals. The 0.8 inches was accomplished by two separate 0.4 inch events in February.
1) 1972-73
That winter was only saved by a paltry, 0.4 inch event at the airport. South Jersey residents had to hold their breath, though, it wasn't until Feb. 16.
0.4 inches of snow is about the average for Charleston, South Carolina (0.5 inches).
Near Cape May
While the period of record is longer, going back to the winter of 1893-94, records must be taken with a small grain of (road) salt.
Not every year had a person measuring snow. Furthermore, missing days were frequent before the winter of 1974-75.
To account for this, 0 inch seasonal values with more than 1 day missing was excluded.
14.9 inches of snow falls throughout the winter in New Jersey's Southernmost Point.
5) 2011-12
1.8 inches of snow fell in the season. Snow lovers did catch a bit of a break, though, as it came via 4 unique events over time.
4) 1991-92
Like fifth place, the little bit of snow was spread out enough to at least not make it feel like South Florida. 4 events totaled 1.6 inches of snow.
3) 1970-71
It was one and done for one. 1 inch flat fell over the winter, happening the day after Christmas. It was a long winter for snow lovers indeed.
Note, one day of observations was missing from this winter.
2) 1994-95
Since the shore typically sees less snow than the mainland, it comes as no surprised that the 2 spot has less snow than the top (bottom) spot for the mainland.
0.2 inches of snow fell back in 1994-95, with South Jersey snow lovers waiting until mid-February for the white gold.
This is on part with an average winter in Dixie's Sunny Shores. Mobile, Alabama, has an average of that amount per year.
1) 1972-73
Being located on a Cape, the surrounding three bodies of water do a valiant job of flipping to snow. It's no wonder why locals call Cape May County "The Cape May Bubble".
Well, talk about a bubble effect. A big, fat 0 inches of snow accumulated that winter. This put Cape May in the company of Miami, Phoenix and San Diego that winter.
One day is missing in the record and that was in February. Given that Atlantic City International Airport reported 0.4 inches of snow during the month, it's entirely possible that no snow fell that February down at Exit 0.
