Coming off what will likely be a top-10 weather event of 2020, the weekend will offer mostly benign weather, as high pressure passing through New England will dominate.

Let’s talk about Friday. More than a dozen storm reports came into the National Weather Service as of early Friday evening. That included a downed tree on Central Avenue in Hammonton, a tree down on Route 9 in Upper Township and an antenna mast downed on West Ocean Avenue in Villas.

This was all thanks to the winds. The jet stream was screaming right over South Jersey for much of the day, and a line of rain late Friday morning transferred winds down to the surface. Cape May Harbor roared to 73 mph, and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City got up to 69 mph, with gusts over 60 mph. Also part of the 60-mph club were Harvey Cedars, Fortescue, Sea Isle City and Mystic Island.

Nearly all of Somers Point was without power at one point in time, and more than 25% of Hammonton was. Atlantic City Electric restored power quickly though, and a hat tip to those out in the elements working to fix it.

So, to our forecast. Saturday will be a snooze compared to Friday. High pressure will be closer, which will weaken our winds. We’ll be between 8 and 14 mph from the northwest. We’ll start in the upper 20s in Millville and the mainland, with mid-30s at Surf City and the shore. We’ll be partly sunny to start, and you’ll notice the sun a little earlier. It will be our first pre-7 a.m. sunrise at Atlantic City International Airport.

Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-40s, spot on seasonable for this time of the year. It’ll be a good day by early February standards, for a stroll in Smithville or a day in Cape May.

Saturday evening will see cloud cover increase. However, it will be dry. Temperatures will slide into the 30s, though slowly. After midnight, we will continue to track a weak disturbance, which will carry some showers with it. High pressure to the north will dissolve much of this before it reaches the surface, though.

The result will be isolated showers after midnight until around 7 a.m., mainly south of Route 40. They will be spread apart, so I’d imagine many of you will be dry throughout this time. At the shore, any shower will be rain. On the mainland, snow may mix in. However, don’t get too excited, snow lovers: no accumulation will come from this.

Instead we’ll have a pleasant Sunday. The sunshine will come out during the day, and highs will be a bit milder than Saturday, in the 45- to 50-degree range.

There’s a few more details on how Monday will shake out. Rain showers will fall from about 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it will not be a washout.

