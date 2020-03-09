ATLANTIC CITY - A motor vehicle stop Saturday in the resort resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun and the arrest of three women and two men, according to news released by police Monday.
At 5:43 p,.m., Officer Christian Ivanov observed a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue conduct a motor vehicle violation as the driver sped away from the curb, Sgt. Kevin Fair said.
Officer Ivanov initiated a stop of the vehicle resulting in the recovery of a loaded handgun, Fair said.
The occupants of the car were arrested without incident, Fair said.
The following five people were arrested: Darel Bellamy, 26, of Alexandria, Virginia; Wayne Robertson, 40, and Tawanna Bellamy, both from Washington D.C.; Tarryl Bellamy, from Greensboro, North Carolina and Markeeta Johnson, 24, of Lorton, Virginia, Fair said.
All five received the same charges, which were: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of CDS, also known as controlled dangerous substance, paraphernalia.
Johnson received an additional charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Fair said.
Everyone, except Johnson, was sent to the Atlantic County Jail, Fair said. Johnson was released on a summons with a future court date, he said.
