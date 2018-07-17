Route 9 traffic in Lower Township will be diverted down North Parkway until further notice due to a motor vehicle accident and damage to a utility pole, police said.
The incident took place at U.S. Route 9 and Elm Street in Cape May. The police made this determination Tuesday evening.
