It won’t be the nicest start to the weekend. However, that will be a brief blip, as after Saturday morning, we will stay dry for the rest of the way. Warmer air will move in, too, with a coastal storm being tracked for Monday.
A cold front will push through Saturday morning, and the rain that began late Friday night will continue into the morning. I expect the morning through 10 a.m. to be steadier than not. However, all of the rain will be light in intensity. Temperatures will sit around 50 degrees.
Rain will continue until 10 a.m. to noon. Then, it will end. Anticipate the sunshine to come out fairly quickly after this period. However, it won’t exactly warm us up. That cold front means colder winds, and the northwest afternoon flow, gusting to 35 mph, will mean highs in the mid-50s, about 7 degrees below average — something we haven’t been used to lately.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the last time we had at least four days in a row with high temperatures below the average mark was Dec. 18-21.
Saturday evening will see winds lighten up. After midnight, we’ll have a mainly clear sky, and dew points will be in the 20s and dry. All of that will yield for a night of quick cooling. We’ll drop into the 40s during the evening. Overnight, those in the Pine Barrens will likely have frost, with lows in the mid-30s. At the shore, we’ll be in the low 40s with the rest of the region in between.
Winds will flip to the southwest Sunday, as clockwise spinning high pressure will sit offshore. A partly sunny start will give way to thickening afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be in the 60- to 65-degree range. It’ll be a lovely afternoon to spend some time outside.
In regards to Monday’s coastal storm, there’s a few more details coming into focus.
Notably, it will not be an all-day soaker for anyone, even Cape May County, closest to the low-pressure system. The potential for showers should begin between 4 and 7 a.m. This will then end early afternoon.
In regards to coastal flooding, we will be on the cusp of minor flood stage and no flooding at all. This would be for the afternoon high tide. If you live in an area prone to flooding, keep this in mind throughout the weekend.
It’ll be a breezy day, but not overly so. Expect gusts around 30 mph, perhaps up to 40 mph in Cape May, blowing out of the northeast.
After that, we’ll bask in some sunshine Tuesday. We’ll warm up to seasonable levels. A cold front will bring some showers during the afternoon.
Otherwise, the rest of the week will be fairly calm and pleasant. Temperatures will make a slow rise during the week. By Wednesday, you should be able to leave the windows open for part of the day.
