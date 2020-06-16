Monday and Tuesday were a pair of comfortably cool, dry days. Now, the temperature, dew points and storm risks all increase into the weekend as a system moves in from the south.
It’s great to be back with you. Hope everyone’s staying healthy and safe as we slowly return back to a sense of normalcy. Thanks to everyone who followed along on social media as I posted here and there.
Time for the forecast. In short, I don’t expect any washouts over the next seven days, but there will be showers and storms to contend with. By the time we get to the weekend, the typical very warm and more humid weather will return (though the dew points will not be extremely high).
The transition will begin Wednesday. Temperatures will remain similar to the past two days, between 70 and 75 degrees. Both are 5 to 10 degrees cooler than what we expect for mid-June.
However, rain will be in the forecast for some. Those of you south of Route 40 may catch a shower after midday, as a low pressure system, locked in the Southeast since the weekend, will break free and meander north.
Even if you do see the shower, it won’t last very long. I anticipate most of your day to be dry and OK for outdoor activities, including outdoor dining. Those of you north of Route 40 will likely be dry, with some sun. At the ocean, there will be a high risk for rip currents.
It’ll be milder Wednesday night, but still good for leaving the air conditioner off. We’ll fall into the 60s during the evening and stay there overnight, bottoming out at or around 60 come Thursday morning.
The center of the low pressure system will inch even closer Thursday, fighting high pressure located in Long Island, New York. I believe it’ll be a slightly wetter day than Wednesday but still with plenty of rain-free time. Expect hit-or-miss showers south of Route 30. North of there should stay dry, since it’s closer to the high. Winds will be more east than northeast, bringing a bump up in temperatures, with mid- to upper 70s for highs.
Showers will continue into Thursday evening, ending around midnight. You’ll think about leaving the air conditioner or fans on overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s and the dew points will be in the “getting humid” mid-60s, too.
That will lead us to Friday and Saturday, which will be very similar. High pressure will slip east, but it still will influence us enough to bring a southerly wind. That should pay dividends for the shore and Cape May County. I believe both days will likely be dry thanks to the stabilizing sea breeze. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.
The rest of the region will feature rounds of afternoon storms, with pockets of sunshine. So, still, not a washout. It’ll feel like summertime, as highs will get into the mid-80s, with a few 90s in places like Mullica Township or Folsom.
