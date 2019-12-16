Tuesday will be the wettest and warmest day of the week before an arctic surge brings brighter but much chillier weather and strong northerly winds come in.
The first hours of Tuesday morning will find us in a dry slot, as we become fully engulfed in the “warm sector” of the system, south of the warm front but east of the cold front. So, expect just spotty showers, mainly in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties. Cape May County, meanwhile, could be completely dry.
Temperatures will be balmy, by December standards, to start the day, between 40 and 45 degrees. We usually start 10 to 15 degrees colder. Highs will range from 50 at the shore and near the New Jersey Turnpike, to the upper 50s along the Garden State Parkway corridor.
Rain showers will continue throughout the day. If you plan to travel to the far northern reaches of the state (north of Route 80), you may want to reconsider. Significant freezing rain and sleet will be present. Otherwise, down here, we’re plain rain.
Between 3 to 5 p.m., the rain will end with a heavier line of showers, from west to east. While unlikely, we could have our first rumble of thunder since Oct. 27.
After 5 p.m., we’ll dry out as a northwesterly wind blows. We’ll see a clearing sky, with temperatures dropping through the 50s and 40s. Come Wednesday morning, we’ll get down to seasonable levels.
There’s no real change in the forecast for Wednesday, except it does looks slightly gustier. Northwest winds will be sustained 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s on the mainland and around 40 at the shore. No major wind-related issues are expected, just watch for that flying garbage can.
We’ll see morning sunshine. Clouds will build in the afternoon. I’m still monitoring snow squalls that will be in the Northeastern United States late in the day into the evening. Short but brief, like a thunderstorm, they can bring whiteout conditions. They should hold to our north. Otherwise, highs will be about 40.
Then, the real chill arrives for the rest of the week. Mornings will start off in the upper teens on the mainland, with low teens likely in the Pine Barrens on Friday morning. High temperatures will be limited to the 30s. If Thursday doesn’t get above freezing, that’s right on time, as it falls on Dec. 19, our average first day that fails to get above freezing.
On top of that, wind chills Thursday will stay in the 20-25 degree range on a breezy northwest wind.
