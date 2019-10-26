A Sunday soaker is coming to South Jersey.
The rain will begin about 8 a.m. It will be on its way out the door from 5 to 8 p.m. There is the potential for brief periods of heavy rain, but much of the day will consist of light to moderate rain and showers. Rain totals likely will be between a quarter and maybe slightly over a half inch.
A coastal flood advisory has been issued across the entire area for the first half of Sunday. Up to one foot of water likely will rise on bayside roads during the morning high tide. If necessary, move cars from these flood-prone zones. A minor flood stage will take us through the first half of the day. The evening high tide will be just under the minor flood stage.
Sunday’s system also will bring winds that could gust as high as 30 mph.
Overall, Sunday is going to deliver soaking rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding, plus a gale warning and small craft advisory.
Sunday night will bring a sigh of relief as a gradual clearing will take place.
Monday will be dry and pleasant, with plenty of sunshine.
On Tuesday, a mainly cloudy sky will dominate, and a few sprinkles may try to work their way in on what will be a fairly cool day.
Wednesday will bring periodic sunshine with temperatures slightly warming again.
A late-week system will mean more rain in South Jersey, but the timing of its arrival is still in question.
Model differences are creating some uncertainty, but so far it looks like Halloween on Thursday probably will bring an increase in clouds with the potential for a few showers. Friday will continue to bring a chance for showers associated with the system.
Which day the most rain will occur depends on the system’s timing, so this storm is going to be monitored for more details in the upcoming forecasts.
