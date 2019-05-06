Tuesday will be the peak of our weather roller coaster as a very comfortable, warm day comes into play.
However, we start to twist and turn as we go into the rest of the week.
April showers bring May flowers, but does April heat bring a May treat?
It will be one of the more pleasant mornings South Jersey will see this year. It will be just mild enough to have the windows open (unless you’re allergic to pollen, of course), with low humidity and a good amount of sunshine.
High pressure will be overhead, squeezed in by two cold fronts, the closer of which will be in interior New England.
On a north wind that turns southwest, temperatures will jump through the 50s and 60s quickly. Shore temperatures likely peak in the low 70s in the late morning, before an afternoon sea breeze kicks in.
On the mainland, highs will be around 80 degrees.
As we go into the evening, it’ll be a perfect night for a stroll, grilling or cutting the lawn. Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s as clouds slowly build in.
That high-pressure system will eventually fall a little farther south, allowing that cold front to get nearby. It should be weak, though, and given the unfavorable-for-rain overnight timing, most will be dry. Those of you north of the Atlantic City Expressway will have the best potential of seeing a few showers. Cape May likely winds up dry. Lows come Wednesday morning will be in the mid-50s.
While the cold front will not bring much rain, it will do two things as it sags through the region. First, it will bring plenty of cloud cover for Wednesday. Secondly, we will swing back into sweater weather. Highs will be around 60 on a wind that turns northeast quickly. Outdoor plans will still be OK, despite the chilly temps, as only patchy drizzle would be expected.
That cold front then turns into a warm front and moves north Thursday. Sound familiar? We’ve been dealing with this pattern for a few weeks, which is a typical springtime pattern. In any case, as it lifts north late Thursday morning, fog and showers will be present.
The afternoon will see sunshine, but as unstable air bubbles up, a few thunderstorms will fire up. Most will not need their umbrella, though. Highs will be in the 70s, with a twinge of humidity.
Friday through Sunday will then be active. At this time, I feel comfortable saying not all three days will be a washout, but each has the potential for showers and storms.
