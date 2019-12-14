Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A sunny, windy Sunday will be in store as high pressure quickly passes through. Then, another storm system will come our way for Monday and Tuesday that will bring rain and a little wintry mix.
The rain and clouds from Saturday will be gone. In their place will be plenty of sunshine, as a strong northwest wind will dry out those cloudy. Temperatures will start in the 35-40-degree range, right around average.
There will not be much of a cold surge with this high pressure, despite it coming from Canada. While upper 40s for highs will feel chilly following a mild, damp Saturday, that will be just seasonable for this time of the year.
Sunday night will see an increase in cloud cover, as a warm front begins to move into the area. Still, with a northwest wind blowing in, we’ll drop through the 40s during the evening. Overnight lows Monday morning will be in the upper 20s in Weymouth and the mainland, with mid-30s in Wildwood.
Another storm system will be on our door step, and between 6 and 9 a.m., precipitation will begin.
I do believe for those inland, we will be talking about a snowy, not rainy start. The shore will either be a mix or all rain.
I doubt any snow sticks on the wet ground, given how warm we’ve been. However, it’ll be a slick morning commute. Give yourself extra time and remember the snow brush.
Snow will last for the morning. Then, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., we’ll flip over to rain. Snow totals will amount between coatings to an inch, mainly on grass.
Rain will then fall for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s during the afternoon, wiping away any snow on the ground.
At some point during the evening, the warm front will lift north. Temperatures will barely drop overnight, just sitting on either side of 40. The rain will taper off for a period of time, too, as we get into the warm sector of the system. At this point, we’ll just be waiting for the cold front to pass for more rain.
That will come during the early morning Tuesday. Rain will fall for the a.m. hours, ending midday with the cold frontal passage. Rainfall totals will be between a half inch to 1 inch, just enough for some roadway ponding, but no widespread issues.
Clouds will linger Tuesday night, which will keep a blanket over the land as a big surge of arctic air comes in. Lows will range from the upper 20s on the mainland to mid-30s at the shore.
Wednesday and Thursday will be a pair of frosty days. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s, even with the plentiful sunshine. That’s about 10 degrees below average. Pack the jacket and maybe a hat for the day.
Lastly, I’m eyeing a storm system Dec. 22-24. Details are sparse at this time, but stay tuned for more information.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
