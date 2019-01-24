Thursday is a total soaker.
An expansive system is going to dump showers throughout the morning and day. Watch for an utterly wet morning commute.
Areas of roadway flooding are absolutely to be expected. Taking into account all of the previous precipitation South Jersey has received, in addition to today’s rain, there is a lot of water stored up with no place to go. As such, river waters will surely rise throughout Thursday.
Rain will continue into the afternoon. This storm is packed with moisture. As a result, heavier downpours will drench the area at times.
Pronounced southerly winds will change direction to a northwest motion. A shift of this nature will pull in chillier air during the afternoon. So, Thursday begins with a high temperature in the mid-50s. But, it ends in the mid-20s for a low.
Fortunately, this cooler air will see the showers off by early evening. Since temperatures will drop slowly throughout the day, a flash freeze is generally unlikely.
Also, those mid-20 temperatures don’t make an appearance until well into the night, luckily.
Clouds will move out for a mostly clear and dry Thursday evening and night.
Cold air and very breezy conditions will hang in place Friday. Mainly sunny skies will be Friday’s silver lining. The high for the day will barely reach the mid 30s. Wind gusts will make the outdoor experience feel even colder — down into the 20s!
What about Friday night? Forget it. With temperatures hitting a low of 16, it will be a wonderful night to wrap up in a blanket. Nothing sweet about it!
Saturday will be even more frigid. Sun will poke through clouds and won’t offer nearly enough warmth to combat the chilly air.
There will be an active weather pattern in place Sunday into Tuesday. Currently, the situation is being monitored closely.
Thus far, Sunday shows a slight jump in temperatures and a mostly cloudy day.
Monday and Tuesday, a lookout for a wintry mix is in place.
Temperatures will stay in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Lows will sink to the 30s.
Friday’s edition of The Press will have a sharper outlook of exactly when the system will move in and what it will deliver for early next week.
