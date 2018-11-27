The rain and coastal flooding from Monday’s system will be well behind us. However, that low pressure will still make its presence known with a trio of windy days to take over the middle of the week.
Learn first hand about what this winter in South Jersey has in store with Meteorologist Joe …
We will start Tuesday morning with a good amount of sunshine. Winds will be elevated, sustained at 15 mph. The low pressure system from Monday strengthened overnight. Now situated in New England, the combination of that plus a bulging high pressure system in the center of the country means a strong pressure gradient, and winds, for the day.
The wind direction will start out westerly, turning northwesterly throughout the day. Gusts in the 30s will be common, good news for our coastal waters, which will be able to drain out.
Even though the turkey hasn’t been put on the table yet, snow season, and the winter of 2018…
In terms of cloud cover, expect a mostly sunny sky in the morning. The afternoon will then be partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s but will feel like the mid-30s with the winds. Wear the winter jacket.
The breezy winds will actually prevent low temperatures on Monday night from falling too much, as the air mixes out. Under a mainly clear sky, temperatures will fall into the 30s during the evening and range from the upper 20s to just around freezing on Wednesday morning.
As low pressure stalls out in New England, it will continue to draw in the cold air. This will not only lower temperatures again on Wednesday, but increase the cloud cover, as we get blowoff from the Great Lakes.
Highs will struggle to get over 40, likely sitting just above that. That will be 10 to 15 degrees below average. Factor in the icy northwest wind, and you’ll get wind chills in the 20s for much of the day. Gusts in the 40s will be likely, which means there could be spotty power outages. Tie up any lawn furniture, too.
The weather on Thursday will play out almost the same way. This time, though, high pressure will dominate a little more. So, we will see a little more sunshine and winds will be a little lighter. Still, I would call it a breezy day. Northwest winds will be around 15 mph with gusts in the 30s common. Highs will rise into the mid and upper 40s.
High pressure will then sit nearly overhead on the last day of November. It will be a pretty seasonable Friday. We’ll see morning sun, with just isolated afternoon showers as a weak system passes through. Highs again will be in the upper 40s, as meteorological winter, which is the coldest three months of the year, begins Saturday, Dec. 1.
The inaugural South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes has opened up, and you have the chance to get a …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.