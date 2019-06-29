The 90-degree heat will be over, at least for now, as northwest winds blow in a cooler air mass to round out the weekend.
A few notes about our heat wave that ended Saturday. It was our first of the year. The last heat wave of 2018 was in September, which was also our last four-day heat wave. Saturday was a rare day, as the A.C. Airport reached 90 degrees by 11 a.m., something that only happens in 0.56 percent of days, according to Iowa State University.
Back to Sunday’s forecast. A breezy northwest wind around 15 mph will blow, bringing dew points back into the comfortable 50s by the afternoon. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.
I believe there will be a small risk for a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. A piece of mid-level energy will sweep to our northeast. This would generally be for places north of the Atlantic City Expressway and will be a low risk. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans. High temperatures will be seasonable in the mid-80s.
Sunday evening will be in the 70s. You can leave the windows open overnight. Low humidity and the breeze will feel comfortable as we bottom out in the mid- to upper 60s by Monday morning.
Monday will see high pressure move closer to us. This means more sunshine and lower humidity levels. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, but, hey, it’s July. That still means very good weather for all outdoor activities.
A weak system will pass through Monday night. This will bring increased cloud cover and keep the low temperatures mild. However, I do not believe rain or storms should be a big issue. The overnight timing will not see much activity, given the sun is not out to juice up the atmosphere. So, we’ll call it dry.
Tuesday wll be our transition day, as temperatures will warm up, but we will stay dry.
The humidity will be present with us Wedbesday, which will touch 90 on the mainland. The shore will reach the mid-80s midday, before cooling with the breeze.
As we go into the extended Fourth of July weekend, we’re looking at nearly the same weather every day. It’ll be very warm to hot, sticky and with morning sun that mixes with afternoon clouds. In terms of Fourth of July parades, most should be fine. Do not cancel your weekend barbecue, pool, beach or outdoor work plans.
However, hit or miss thunderstorms will fire up each afternoon and evening.
If you’re reading this and going to Fourth of July fireworks — or organizing them — keep this risk in mind. The later in the evening you go, the less risk for storms.
