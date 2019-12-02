EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - A vape battery was found to be the cause of a fire in an Atlantic County Utilities Authority, ACUA, collection truck during a trash route on Nov. 26 in Linwood, according to the authority.
While completing their route, ACUA employees noticed the smell of smoke and immediately pulled the truck over, said Sara Verrillo, the ACUA spokeswoman.
The Linwood Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene to put out the fire. After the fire was safely put out, the vape battery was discovered amongst the trash and determined to be the cause, Verrillo said.
A similar incident occurred last year when a hoverboard battery caused a fire in an ACUA collection truck along a household trash collection route in Brigantine, Verrillo said.
ACUA stresses the importance of checking if an item is hazardous before placing it in a trash or recycling can. Vape batteries are considered hazardous waste and should never be placed in household trash bins, Verrillo said.
Residents who need to dispose of vape batteries should check with their local vape store, who may accept them for recycling or bring them to one of the ACUA's household hazardous waste drop-offs held throughout the year, www.acua.com/hhw, Verrillo said.
Residents should never dispose of these items in their household bins:
Non-alkaline bBatteries - standard alkaline batteries are safe to place in your household trash can.
Electronics - Electronics contain hazardous materials that are banned from the landfill.
Household chemicals - This includes presticides, oil-based paint, most cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, and other items that are harmful to the environment.
Fluorescent light bulbs - These contain mercury and should not be disposed of in the trash.
