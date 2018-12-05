CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - A Vineland man and a Millville man were arrested on attempted murder charges, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief William Mastriana announced in a news release Wednesday.
The charges spring from a home invasion and attempted murder that occurred on Oct. 17 on Old Mill Drive in the North Cape May section of Lower Township, Sutherland said.
Jeramy J. Thompson-Pierce, 19, of Vineland, was charged with attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and theft, Sutherland said.
Michael Woods Jr., 20, of Millville, was charged with attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and theft, Sutherland said.
Deshyamma R. Dalton, 22, of Salem, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and theft, Sutherland said.
Woods and Thompson-Pierce were also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Sutherland said. Both individuals were served with their additional charges while being lodged in the Cape May County Jail.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man was found dead Tuesday at a lake in the Cape Island Wildlife Manageme…
At about 12:51 a.m. on Oct. 17, Lower Township police received a 911 call regarding an assault that had just taken place, Sutherland said.
Upon arriving at the scene in the 100 block of Old Mill Road, officers found the Barry Van Orden, 48, badly beaten. Van Orden was subsequently taken to the Atlantic City Medical Center, and an investigation was immediately initiated by the Lower Township Police Department detectives and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office major crimes and crime scene units, Sutherland said.
As a result of this investigation, it was determined that Woods and Thompson-Pierce, aided by Dalton, entered the victim's residence, restrained him, and assaulted him causing severe injuries to his head and hand, Sutherland said.
Van Orden was struck repeatedly with a rifle over an extended period of time with significant enough force to break the wooden stock off the rifle, Sutherland said. The victim was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he was treated for his injuries and released days later from the hospital.
Dalton was charged on Oct. 26 and was lodged in the Cape May County Jail pending Court proceedings, Sutherland said.
Thompson-Pierce was located on Nov. 20 in Bridgeton, was arrested and was lodged in the Cape May County Jail, Sutherland said.
Woods was located, also on Nov. 20, in Millville, was arrested and was lodged in the Cape May County Jail, Sutherland said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.