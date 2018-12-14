After a dry workweek, wet weather returns for the weekend with a triple threat of steady rain, wind and possibly coastal flooding.
Friday morning begins with some sunshine. With southeasterly winds drawing in the mild, oceanic air, temperatures will have no problem rising into the 50s, with a few upper 50s not out of the questions on the mainland.
Clouds increase during the afternoon. As typical with long stretches of southeast winds, drizzle will be a possibility. Overall, though, there should be minimal impacts to outdoor work or plans.
As we move into the night, low pressure rolls like a bowling ball up from the Appalachian Mountains. Model consensus has come into agreement with what we have talked about for the past couple of days.
Rainfall will begin around midnight in South Jersey. So, if you will be out deep in the night, bring the umbrella. Rain will quickly become steady as we tap into the tropics. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.
Rain will continue to come down at a good clip Saturday morning. Winds will pick up from the east during this time, too, as the first low-pressure system passes closest to us. We are talking about wind gusts in the 30s on the mainland and 40s at the shore, nothing too unusual for a storm.
Pockets of roadway flooding will be possible in the unusual spots. Then, at some point during the afternoon, the steady rain will end. The first low pressure subsides and the second, original low-pressure system moves in. There should be a lull in the rain and winds from that point through Saturday evening. After about midnight or so, the winds will pick back up and pockets of steady rain arrive.
Hit-or-miss gusty showers will then be the case on a raw Sunday. Highs will be around 50 degrees. If you want to head to, say, Smithville or Cape May for holiday shopping, it will not be horrible, but not the best either. Rain will then end Sunday evening.
In all, between 1 to 2 inches of rain will be likely.
The risk for coastal flooding will still be present during the weekend. However, it will be minor flood stage, at most.
The next week will then bring dry and windy weather. Temperatures fall back into the 40s, with a strong northwest wind.
