Rain will be around for part of the day Thursday, as a cold front slices through the region. Then, strong winds will usher in our first blast of cold air in a while, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.
After raining for part of the night, we will be tracking additional rain Thursday morning from an incoming cold front. Look for steadier rain to begin between 6 and 8 a.m.
It will be a balmy February start to the day, thanks to temperatures rising overnight to 45-50 degrees. Areas of fog will exist as well.
We’ll look for strong southwesterly winds to blow as the cold front nears, sustaining at 15 mph. Gusts at the shore will be in the 30s. As rain falls, highs will peak around 50 degrees along the Delaware Bayshore to the mid-50s at the Atlantic Ocean shore to around 60 some places on the mainland.
Just a rain coat will be OK if you will only be out from about 2 to 4 p.m., when the rain ends. After that, bring a winter coat.
On a similarly strong northwesterly wind, temperatures will fall quickly in the evening. By midnight, we’ll be into the 30s, which is more like February. Lows Friday morning will be in the mid-20s in Egg Harbor City and the mainland, with near-32 readings in Stone Harbor and the shore.
A sprawling high-pressure system from the Northern Plains, responsible for below-zero weather near the Canadian border, will be ours. Now, we won’t be below zero, but a mid-30 reading will be likely. Factor in the gusty northerly winds, and it will feel like the 20s during the day. Morning clouds will give way to p.m. sun.
With bone dry air, a clear sky and lighter winds, there will be no blanket for South Jersey’s temperatures to be insulated with. In its place will be rapidly falling temperatures, giving us our coldest night of the season.
Bundle up heading out Valentine’s Day night. Planet Earth will not bring much warm love to the area. We’ll fall into the 20s quickly after dark. By midnight, we’ll be in the teens.
From there, the shore will bottom out in the upper teens Saturday morning. The mainland will keep sliding down. Most will be only around 10 degrees. It’s very plausible those well in the Pine Barrens could get into single digits. In a sign of our winter, our coldest low temperature at Atlantic City International Airport this season is only 17 degrees, so we’ll be well below that.
That’ll lead us to a quiet but very cold Saturday. Plentiful sunshine will fail to cut much of the chill, rising to just around the freezing mark. High pressure will sit pretty much overhead.
From there, we will be on the way up. High pressure will slip to the east, bringing southwest winds. Saturday night will bottom out at roughly 25-30 degrees.
Sunday will feature a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be nearing 50.
