It’ll be a day more like December than late March on Sunday.
Then, attention will turn toward two systems that will meet up and turn into a coastal storm Monday, bringing rain, wind and the possibility for coastal flooding.
First off, let’s turn the clock back to Friday. Information came in after the time of writing Saturday’s column that we did break a high temperature record at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville with highs of 83 and 80, respectively. Both broke readings in the 1940s and both were the first 80-degree marks of the year. A.C. International and Millville also were in the top five for earliest, first 80-degree marks of the year.
Arctic high pressure overhead will be responsible for the winter jacket-worthy day, but also the sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, about 10 degrees below average for late March.
Sunday evening will see temperatures fall through the 40s and into the 30s. As the clouds build in ahead of our next storm system, they will stop falling. This is key, because when rain begins between 5 and 8 a.m., temperatures will be above freezing, which means all rain and no snow for us. Our neighbors in the northern half of the state, last to see the clouds roll in New Jersey, will be colder to start and, therefore, get some snow to kick off this event.
It will be a soaker for the morning, midday and most of the afternoon. It’ll be a great day to stay indoors and self-isolate. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible in the susceptible spots with a half inch to an inch of rain. The rain will end between 3 and 6 p.m., from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island.
In terms of coastal flooding, I still believe there will be a better than 50% risk of having minor flood stage occur. This could be during either one of the Monday high tides. The strong onshore wind, sustained at 15-25 mph, and the new moon Tuesday will contribute to that. So, just move your car a block if you need to. Any flooding would be short lived.
Otherwise, the sky will partially clear Monday night. Leave the heat on, as we’ll be in the 40s for much of the night, bottoming out at or just above 40 on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be the sunshine sandwiched in between two slices of wet weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be spot on seasonable, in the mid- to upper 50s. You can take some time to get out and enjoy.
Another storm will bring rain and a strong southeast wind Wednesday. The timing will still need to be worked out, but the rain won’t be as much of a soaker as Monday. Coastal flooding concerns will be renewed, though.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
