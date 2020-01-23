AVALON - Avalon property owners will notice a drop in their flood insurance premiums this year.
The borough made the jump from a Class 5 to Class 3 status in the Federal Emergency Management's Community Rating System (CRS), which evaluates the flood mitigation practices in a community. Utilizing a 10 class scale, each move toward class 1 corresponds to a 5 percent reduction in premiums. In Avalon, that Class 3 status will translate to a 35 percent reduction.
"This two-level increase by the Borough of Avalon in this program is extremely significant and a true reflection on the Borough’s best flood mitigation practices, recognized on the national level," said Martin Pagliughi, Mayor of Avalon.
Of the over 1,700 municipalities that participate in the CRS program, Avalon joins Sea Isle City as only two in the state and 13 in the country to achieve this rating.
The result will save Avalon residents $1.6 million in cumulative insurance savings sometime in 2020, said Scott Wahl, Public Information Officer for the town.
"The property owners are thrilled that Avalon has been able to achieve this rating. They certainly recognize the financial benefits of a much larger discount on flood insurance, but they also know that resiliency is not a once in awhile discussion, it's an everyday discussion and the town is reasonably protected in the event of a major storm event," Wahl said.
The CRS is a part of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Implemented in 1990, the CRS was developed by FEMA to encourage communities to reduce and mitigate their flood risk, using insurance premium reductions through the NFIP as incentives.
“Flood mitigation is not a once a year, but an everyday practice among our employees, professionals, and volunteers. The CRS program has recognized the Borough’s level of excellence in making our community more resilient and protected from future storm events and sea level rise," said Pagliughi.
Towns along the Jersey Shore have been able to pool their collective resources to obtain a higher class rating. The New Jersey Coastal Coalition, whom a majority of shore towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties are a part of, including Avalon, host monthly workshops to talk about common issues.
"That's the key to the Coalition, the interchange of ideas... They've (Avalon) have been talking about going to a level 3 rating for a few years... Going from a 5 to 3 would be pretty much unprecedented," said Tom Quirk, Executive Director of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition.
The Coastal Coalition was formed in response to Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The CRS classes are based on 18 creditable activities, organized under: public information, mapping and regulations, flood damage reduction and flood preparedness.
According to Francis Bruton, an engineer with Mott Macdonald, says that some towns may drop down a class in the CRS on May 1, 2023, but not Avalon. Towns in South Jersey received points in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy for new advisory base flood elevation (ABFE) mapping, based on the 1-percent-annual chance flood event, according to FEMA.
"The Borough was awarded a prorated amount of ABFE credit since the Borough regulates to the elevations indicated on the Preliminary maps... When these points expire.. The Borough will still be within the range of a Class 3," said Bruton.
