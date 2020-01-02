Three pieces of energy will bring two days of rain as it forms into one system Friday and Saturday, though a complete washout will not be the case.
First off, I hope everyone had a fun, happy and safe New Year’s celebration. I will say that 2020 still feels like the future to me, but here we are. Looking forward to being with you this year for South Jersey weather.
Back to the forecast. Friday morning will start wet and foggy, as a warm front sits to our south with a piece of energy. It’ll make for a slick but not treacherous morning commute. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s as they rose overnight.
Between 10 a.m. and noon, the rain will taper down as the first piece of energy moves away. Expect a few showers into the afternoon and evening, but for it to be more dry than not for the day. Highs will reach 50-55 degrees, about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Then, a second piece of energy will spark up steady rain again starting between 7 and 9 p.m. Carry the rain gear heading out, as rain will fall throughout. Lows will be 40-45 come Saturday morning.
For any kind of outdoor planning purposes, Saturday will be an annoying day.
Will it be a soaker throughout? No. Will it be a washout? Likely also no. However, there looks to be no clearly defined break in the action either. I figure that 50% to 60% of the day will be wet. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Rainfall totals will hover near an inch by the time all is said and done between 9 p.m. and midnight. That third piece of energy will finish out the event, bringing in cold air. While unlikely, a little non-accumulating snow can finish out the storm (temperatures around 40) before a strong northerly wind develops. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday night.
There will actually be a fourth piece of energy around Sunday.
However, we’ll stay dry as it moves off the East Coast. Expect a mostly cloudy and windy day with gusts 35-40 mph out of the northwest. Expect wind chills at or below 32 with highs near 40.
For those heading to the Eagles game, it’ll be in the 35-to-40-degree range during gametime with that same northwest wind blowing. In other words, it’ll blow parallel to the field. A flurry will not be ruled out, perhaps a little meteorological pizzazz for hopefully an Eagles win.
Looking ahead, clouds will clear out Monday with highs in the upper 40s.
A shot of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be followed by more strong northwest winds. Highs on Wednesday will hover around 40 for the first time since Dec. 20.
