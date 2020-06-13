ABSECON — Jim Falivene, owner of the Black Cat Bar & Grill here, objects to the state Attorney General's Office accusing him of a COVID-19-related business operation violation.
Falivene, 61, admits to sitting down in the closed section of his business and preparing to eat dinner with a part-time employee during the evening of April 23, but it is his business. His dinner companion was an employee and not a member of the general public.
Falivene said he was visited by an investigator from the state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, also known as ABC, on that day.
"She said, (again) 'You are not permitted to eat or drink here under the governor's new ruling. It is not permitted,'" wrote Falivene on the Black Cat's Facebook page.
Falivene showed her his driver's license to prove he was the bar's owner, but according to him, the woman said, "You will be hearing from the ABC about this because you are breaking the law."
For weeks, Falivene did not hear anything, but on June 5, the state Attorney General Office's released information that stated the ABC was seeking a 10-day license suspension against the Black Cat for allowing an employee to eat and/or drink on licensed premises.
Falivene said he started to receive calls on June 4 from friends about his violation because it was mentioned on Facebook, and it was brought up during the morning news broadcast on WPUR-FM 107.3, commonly known as Cat Country.
"It was leaked. I should have been notified," said Falivene during a phone interview Wednesday.
Within 30 days, Falivene has to reply to the written notification he received on June 6. He is fighting back. He has written Gov. Phil Murphy, the Attorney General and the ABC director asking them to investigate and remove the compliant against him, he said.
"I don't want to plead guilty or not guilty," Falivene said.
