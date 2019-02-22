CAMDEN − A 29-year-old Absecon man admitted Friday to distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Carlos Santiago-Gomez pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Judge in Camden to one count of distributing child pornography.
Last March agents with the FBI’s Atlantic City Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant of the Absecon residence of Santiago-Gomez and seized cell phones, CDs, thumb drives, hard drives and computers. Across the seized evidence, there were thousands of child sexual abuse images on the seized devices, according to a release.
Agents also said they found evidence that, from July through August 2017, Santiago-Gomez posted child pornography videos on the instant messaging app Kik, and acted as an administrator of one group where the images were posted.
Santiago-Gomez is being held without bail. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
His sentencing is scheduled for June 6.
