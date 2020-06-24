MAYS LANDING — An Absecon man jailed after a police brutality protest in Atlantic City last month turned into vandalism and looting will be released this week.
Na’im Nixon, 28, who was charged May 31 with riot, resisting arrest and violation of an emergency order, is set to be released from Atlantic County jail Thursday or Friday, his attorney, Scott Salmon, said Wednesday morning.
Salmon said that he is planning to speak with prosecutors about dropping or reducing the charges, calling it a “case of mistaken identity.”
The Press of Atlantic City reached out to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.
Nixon is currently held in the jail, staff confirmed.
Hundreds of Nixon’s supporters have lobbied for his release. A
Change.org petition titled “ #FreeNaimNixon” has garnered 968 signatures so far, and a GoFundMe online fundraiser has raised $10,130, surpassing a $10,000 goal.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the organizer of the fundraiser.
Nixon was ordered held until trial after a detention hearing earlier this month in Atlantic County Superior Court, Salmon said. However, he successful argued for Nixon’s release, citing a limited criminal record and his ties to the community, making him not a flight risk, and the appellate court turned over the order to detain him.
Nixon is scheduled to appear virtually for a 9:30 a.m. hearing Thursday to determine conditions of release, Salmon said.
“By the time he’ll be released, he’ll have been there for almost a full month,” Salmon said. “We’re pretty confident that (body camera footage) is going to show that this was a case of mistaken identity if anything.”
Video from the protest shows another man wearing similar clothing to Nixon who was also arrested, but then released, Salmon said, adding he has not seen officers’ body camera footage yet.
Nixon was one of 17 people arrested that day after a peaceful protest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd turned violent, and police said a group of rioters walked along Atlantic Avenue breaking windows, damaging property and stealing merchandise of local businesses.
Floyd died May 25 after he was arrested in Minneapolis and an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Protesters nationwide have called for an end to police brutality.
Nixon’s next scheduled hearing is a pre-indictment conference on July 30.
GALLERY: Protests against police brutality around South Jersey
nws_acdemonstration
A peaceful protest was held for the murder of George Floyd who was killed by a Police office. Protesters marched thru the streets and boardwalk of Atlantic City ending at Kennedy Plaza. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
