While many people used their federal stimulus check to pay bills and get help them get through the COVID-19 crisis, Michael Ottaviano decided he was going to use his $1,200 to help the community.
Admittedly, Ottaviano didn’t need the stimulus “as bad as others might need it” because the 26-year-old Absecon resident was still employed as a member of the Air National Guard.
But instead of putting the cash in his bank account or buying something frivolous, Ottaviano supported local businesses while also paying tribute to first responders, particularly doctors, nurses and medical staff at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus in Galloway Township.
“Before I even got the money I was kind of thinking I didn’t really need the money because I was still getting a paycheck,” he said. “I just wasn’t impaced by the pandemic like other people were. I was still going to work every day. So I decided to wanted to help my community and also say ‘thank you’ to the doctors and nurses and those spearheading things against the crisis.”
Ottaviano’s first idea was to buy 20 $50 gift cards at Hair Culture on Pitney Road in Galloway.
“My mother (Dawn DeFeo) is a hairdresser there and is obviously out of work, so I thought this would help her and the salon she works at to help them get through this,” he said. “So I got in contact with the owners and they made gift cards and put them in envelopes and then my mom knew someone who distributed them to the medical staff at the hospital.”
But Ottaviano wasn’t done. He reached out to Anthony and Nick DellaVecchia, the owners of Tony Beef in Galloway to use the remainder of his stimulus money to cater lunch for 30 people at the hospital. To Ottaviano’s surprise, the DellaVecchia brothers matched his donation and made enough burgers, wings and fries to feed more than 60 people.
“I went to high school with them, and they really went above and beyond,” Ottaviano said. “I actually went and got all of this food and dropped it off at the hospital.”
Ottaviano is modest about his kindness.
“I am not looking for any recognition,” he said. “I am just trying to help out a little. I mean I was happy to be able to help — of course I could use the money like anyone else — but for me it wasn’t a big deal to give it up. I enjoying helping and giving back, so I just did it.”
This and that
The Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties received donations to help their food pantry has been overwhelmed since the coronavirus crisis began.
Rymax, in partnership with H2Ocean Restaurant & Raw Bar in Cedar Knolls, and Water Dog Smoke House in Ventnor, donated hundreds of pounds of pasta, jelly, snacks, vegetables, beverages, condiments and more. Rymax, based in Pine Brook, Morris County, has worked with the local hospitality and gaming industry for years providing comprehensive loyalty programs and rewards collections services.
“As a summer resident of Margate, I am honored to support the JFS Food Pantry of Margate and donate to such a great cause that will help support local families in Atlantic and Cape May counties,” said Rymax President Eve Kolakowski, “The employees of the gaming industry are one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is our opportunity to pay it forward to our friends in the gaming community and to all the other families that are struggling during this difficult time.”
Water Dog has committed to offering up to 300 pounds of nonperishable food to JFS every week during the pandemic.
In addition to accepting contributions from residents, they are working with vendors and distributors to purchase products at cost.
“Less than a year ago, Water Dog opened its doors and residents welcomed us into their community. So, when the casinos and other businesses in our area closed, and the number of residents without a job skyrocketed, we understood the need for food would be great and wanted to help,” said Water Dog Owner Steve Marchel.
