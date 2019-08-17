South Jersey born and raised YouTube star Erik Conover recently got an opportunity to do something some men and women only dream about: work out with Chris Hemsworth.
The Australian actor who plays Thor in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and Conover recently filmed a workout for Conover’s YouTube Channel that was viewed by more than 1 million people.
In the video posted Aug. 4, Conover, a 2008 graduate of Holy Spirit High School, reveals Hemsworth contacted him after seeing a video of Conover using Hemsworth’s fitness app, Centr.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“Erik, what’s up mate? Chris Hemsworth here. Saw your transformation body, saw all the support you’ve given the app. I loved it,” Hemsworth says in a video message.
ATLANTIC CITY — Christine Sava sat on an orange-cushioned couch at HQ2 Beachclub with her da…
Hemsworth, who said he was in New York for a premiere, suggested he and Conover meet up for a workout.
In the video, Conover said his original goal was to use the app for 30 days to get into “superhero shape.”
“Then some time passed and the craziest thing happened,” he said of being contacted by Hemsworth. “The way to sum up how I'm feeling right now is just gratitude.”
Conover, 29, lives in New York City while his parents, Brian Conover and Sonna Price, still live in Absecon, along with his siblings.
Conover began making videos for YouTube in 2015 after moving to New York. He created a vlog that started out about his day-to-day life in New York and found success making videos about traveling. His channel currently has more than 900,000 subscribers.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort cover
Actor Mark Wahlberg high-fives Christine Sava, 50, of Philadelphia during a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino’s one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino’s one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
F45’s athletic director and brand ambassador Cory George leads Saturday’s workout at Ocean Casino Resort with actor Mark Wahlberg. Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino’s one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino’s one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps lead an F45 track workout Saturday at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino’s one-year anniversary week. ‘Really good turnout,’ he told F45’s athletic director and brand ambassador Cory George, below.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino’s one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Actor Mark Wahlberg helps to lead a F45 track workout at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City as part of the casino's one-year anniversary Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.