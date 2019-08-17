South Jersey born and raised YouTube star Erik Conover recently got an opportunity to do something some men and women only dream about: work out with Chris Hemsworth.

The Australian actor who plays Thor in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and Conover recently filmed a workout for Conover’s YouTube Channel that was viewed by more than 1 million people.

In the video posted Aug. 4, Conover, a 2008 graduate of Holy Spirit High School, reveals Hemsworth contacted him after seeing a video of Conover using Hemsworth’s fitness app, Centr.

“Erik, what’s up mate? Chris Hemsworth here. Saw your transformation body, saw all the support you’ve given the app. I loved it,” Hemsworth says in a video message.

Hemsworth, who said he was in New York for a premiere, suggested he and Conover meet up for a workout.

In the video, Conover said his original goal was to use the app for 30 days to get into “superhero shape.”

“Then some time passed and the craziest thing happened,” he said of being contacted by Hemsworth. “The way to sum up how I'm feeling right now is just gratitude.”

Conover, 29, lives in New York City while his parents, Brian Conover and Sonna Price, still live in Absecon, along with his siblings.

Conover began making videos for YouTube in 2015 after moving to New York. He created a vlog that started out about his day-to-day life in New York and found success making videos about traveling. His channel currently has more than 900,000 subscribers.

Watch the video here.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments