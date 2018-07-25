ABSECON — A teenager halted an attempted robbery by spraying a man in the face with his power washer, according to police.
Patrol units responded Monday to a residence on Chelsea Road for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
At 2:45 p.m., a teenager was approached in his driveway by a man holding a closed folding pocket knife, according to police. The teenager was able to spray the man in the face with the power washer he was using and the left through neighboring yards west towards Ritz Drive, police said.
Absecon police, along with Galloway Township police assistance, checked the area but were unable to locate the man, police said.
The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, clean shaven, in his early twenties, approximately 5’10” and wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with black gloves and dark colored shorts or pants, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to keep a safe distance and to contact the Absecon police at 609-641-0667.
