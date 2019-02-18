ATLANTIC CITY − The resort’s still-unnamed arena football team will be holding tryouts for its inaugural season’s dance team in March, the team announced Monday.
High school graduates over 18 years old with any dance experience are invited to the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on March 16 at 8 a.m. to perform a routine that will be taught that day. Applicants should arrive for registration at 8 a.m. with two-piece dancewear and appropriate shoes, and prepare to be judged on dance ability, appearance and personality.
“The ladies that will make our dance team will not only perform on the field and be a major contributor to our game day fan experience, but they will also represent us as ambassadors of our brand,” said George Manias, the team’s COO. “We are looking for ladies that can not only dance their hearts out, but also those who want to help us impact our community.”
There is a $20 registration fee until the day of the tryouts, when it jumps to $25. Judges will narrow participants down to a select group that will move on to a two-day boot camp with semi-finalist interviews. Winners will perform on the sidelines at games and represent the team at community events.
“I grew up in Atlantic City and having the opportunity to be part of launching this team from the ground up is a dream come true,” said Head Choreographer Nicole Stephens. “I am thrilled to be leading the dance team and I am so excited to give the fans a top-notch entertainment experience, while also becoming an active part in the community that I grew up in.”
