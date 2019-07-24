The Atlantic CDity Community Fund (ACCF) announced plans on Tuseday to award $28,000 to 7 community services groups, it's first annual class of grants ever awarded.
Provided by local benefactors, like the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ), grants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 will be given to community nonprofits focusing on a verity of issues, from food security, anti-poverty indicatives, and more.
“Atlantic City is fortunate to have so many incredible organizations and individuals working to build a stronger, more resilient city,” said Evan Sanchez, President of the Atlantic City Community Fund Board of Advisors. “We are excited to work with other philanthropists, big and small, to replenish the fund and create a significant endowment to support the good work of organizations serving the Atlantic City community for years to come.”
Recipients for this years grants are: the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, Inc., the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Inc., Mud Girls Studios, the New Jersey Tree Foundation, Inc., Robin’s Nest, Inc., and the St. James Atlantic City Community Development Corporation.
