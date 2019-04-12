ATLANTIC CITY — Two Atlantic City firefighters were injured navigating a trash filled alley and thick smoke when a 2-alarm fire spread through a vacant home Thursday night on N. Florida Avenue.
"This is the kind of building firefighters get killed in," Fire Chief Scott Evans said.
The three story home was "balloon construction," which he said allows fire to spread rapidly undetected through the walls for hours. When firefighters arrived at around 11:30 p.m., they found fire coming out the door and the windows in the first floor. It appeared that three or four rooms were burning on arrival.
One firefighter injured his ankle when he slipped down a flight of stairs, Evans said. The other was injured while cutting a hole in the roof. With impaired visibility, the saw he was using cut his foot.
"Because this was a tight space between these two buildings, visibility was not only impossible inside, but outside around the building was hampered," Evans said. "Smoke was held in and around these buildings."
Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries, treated and since released.
The warped vinyl siding around the broken windows of the home showed where the fire extend onto the second floor and third floor Friday morning.
Beer bottles tossed into a pile and other trash dotted the front lawn, a patch of green space uncommon on most of the block that pushes the home away from the sidewalk and the chain-link fence on Florida avenue.
Firefighters spent about four hours tearing through layers of siding and insulation to get to the fire that spread inside the walls.
"It was very difficult to get it in between the voids. There were a lot of hidden voids and spaces," Evans said.
In the narrow alley between the home and a brick building, the fallen insulation and pieces of wood fell onto bulging trash bags, a lamp coated in mud and an old recliner.
Evans said they had at least a half a dozen in vacant homes already this year.
"It's a structure that's been left unattended, the structure is compromised, the roof is compromised, water leaks, this particular building there was probably illegal electric hooked up at one time," he said pointing to the box on the side of the house with multiple thing wires and connections.
Trash bins overflow in the back of the house.
Two floors could collapse at any second structure compromised by the fire.
Engine 1, Engine 3, Engine 4, Engine 6, Rescue 1
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.