ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Sunday after he stabbed another man with scissors during a fight, police said.
Officers George Mancuso and Robert Reynolds responded to an apartment on the 1700 block of Arctic Avenue for a report of a man being stabbed.
When the officers arrived, Musa Whitted, 35, and an unidentified 28-year-old from Atlantic City, were fighting in the hallway, police said.
When Whitted saw the officers, he began to run away down a stairwell with the 28-year-old chasing him, police said. The officers caught up to Whitted, who was holding a pair of scissors and would not drop them, police said.
The officers convinced Whitted to drop the scissors and was placed under arrest, where he was found with four grams of marijuana, police said.
Police said the 28-year-old had several lacerations and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division.
Whitted was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
