ATLANTIC CITY — A city man armed with an air-soft rifle was arrested after an altercation with several people on Sunday morning near a local convenience store.
Wesley Robinson, 48, was charged with unlawful possession of a defaced weapon and contempt of court after police were called at 7:53 a.m. to the 1100 block of Artic Avenue for a report of a man with rifle.
Witnesses at the scene told police that Robinson became involved in an altercation with some people in front of a local convenience store who began to throw items at Robinson. Robinson went into his home and emerged with the weapon, witnesses told police.
Before officers arrived to the scene, Robinson fled into a home. The Atlantic City Police Department’s Emergency Response Team responded and Robinson surrendered without incident.
Officers recovered an air-soft AK-47 style BB gun with the orange tip removed along with two air-rifles inside the residence, police said.
Robinson was released on a summons with a future court date.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.